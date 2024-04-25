Teen dies, passenger hurt in crash on U.S. 33 in Auglaize County

Courtesy of Google Maps

MOULTON — A Celina teen died and his passenger suffered serious injuries after their vehicle struck a turning tanker truck early Thursday morning.

Ethan Brunswick, 18, of Celina, died from injuries suffered in the crash, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wapakoneta post. His passenger, Gage Stein, 19, of Celina, was transported by CareFlight Air & Mobile Services to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The crash occurred at 2:56 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. 33 and Bay Road in Moulton Township in Auglaize County. A preliminary investigation showed Brunswick drove a 2010 Honda Accord east of U.S. 33. A 2012 Kenworth tanker, operated by Shane Thomason, 51, of Lima, traveled north on Bay Road, turning left to head west onto U.S. 33. While making the turn, the Honda struck the rear of the Kenworth, ejecting both people inside the Honda.

Thomason was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Wapakoneta post.

Assisting at the scene were the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, Wapakoneta Fire Department, St. Marys Fire Department, Buckland Volunteer Fire Department, CareFlight Air & Mobile Services, Auglaize County Coroner’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, Miller Auto Inc. and Miller Funeral Home.