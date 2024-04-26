Bryant Billing takes over as Sidney Daily News editor

Sidney Daily News editor Bryant Billing works at his desk on Friday. Billing worked as sports editor for about six and a half years before taking over as editor earlier this week. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — AIM Media Midwest is pleased to announce Bryant Billing has taken over as editor of the Sidney Daily News.

Billing has worked as sports editor for a little less than seven years and has over 15 years experience as a reporter for newspapers and other news organizations. His work has garnered numerous Ohio Associated Press Managing Editor’s awards, including placing for Best Daily Sports Section five of six years. He was also named Best Photographer in Division I in the 2022 contest.

“I care deeply about Sidney and Shelby County, with my family’s roots in the area going back pre-Civil War,” Billing said. “I have immensely enjoyed living here since 2017 and covering area athletics. I look forward to covering all types of news and leading our newsroom’s effort of giving readers and the community a product they deserve.

“We will be redoubling our efforts on local coverage and focusing on producing more Sidney- and Shelby County-centric coverage. We are committed to producing both a strong biweekly print edition and to have more content daily on our website.”

Billing’s arrival at the Sidney Daily News in 2017 coincided with a resurgence of Sidney High School’s athletics programs. He has also covered six Shelby County Athletic League teams winning state championships, including Fort Loramie’s girls basketball team, which won its second state title in four years last month.

“We’re happy to have Bryant taking over and look forward to him leading our editorial department with the same energy he’s brought to sports the last several years,” Sidney Daily News General Manager Natalie Buzzard said. “He understands newspapers continue to be a vital part of the community.”

Billing succeeds Melanie Speicher, who retired last week after 25 years at the paper.

Billing graduated from Wright State University in 2017 and is originally from Springfield. He enjoys visiting family in Springfield and traveling. In his free time, he enjoys landscape, wildlife and nature photography. He has traveled to about 15 national parks in the last five years.

Billing can be reached at [email protected] or at (937) 538-4822.