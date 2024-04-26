Sidney Rotary Club announces 2024 scholarship winners

Sidney Rotary Club Scholarship winners are, left to right, Hallie Grillot, Fort Loramie, Liliana Phillips, Fairlawn, Brooklyn Koesters, Sidney. and Mason Hughes, Anna. Courtesy photo

SIDNEY — The Sidney Rotary Club has announced the winners of the 2024 Sidney Rotary Scholarships.

This year the club had 34 applications from all 10 high schools in Shelby County. The young men and women who applied were amazing, said a press release from the Rotary Club. The Rotary Scholarship committee had a challenging job narrowing down the top candidates.

The candidates are scored on the following categories: financial need, involvement in the community, academic achievement, leadership ability, and knowledge of Rotary. The top candidates then moved on and interviewed with the Rotary Scholarship Committee. During the interview, the Committee assigns points for their interview skills and other information learned during the interview.

The Rotary Scholarships are funded through donations from individuals and organizations within the community. This year they awarded four $1,000 scholarships, three for traditional colleges and one for a trade school, to Shelby County students. The award winners this year are Mason Hughes (Anna), Liliana Phillips (Fairlawn), Hallie Grillot (Fort Loramie), and Brooklyn Koester (Sidney).

The winners showed leadership and involvement within their community that displayed one of Rotary’s core values, “Service above Self.” From volunteering in community programs such as Big Brother/Big Sisters, leadership programs to FFA events, these students have done it all. They have also shown leadership by serving as class presidents, FCCLA chairs, and leading fundraisers for others.

“We are very proud of what these leaders in our county have accomplished and know that they will do great things in their lives.” said the release.

The Rotary Club of Sidney is a non-profit organization focused on bringing together leaders who want to make a difference through humanitarian service. At the Rotary Club of Sidney, members have the opportunity to make lifelong friendships, volunteer, work fundraisers and help create lasting change in the community. There are more than 1.2 million members in Rotary clubs that are located in almost every country. At Rotary there are also opportunities to work with other clubs on international projects that address today’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Together they empower youth, fight disease, improve health, provide clean water, support education, and promote peace.