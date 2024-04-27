FISH Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon held

SIDNEY — FISH of Shelby County held their annual Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon on April 10 at Sidney First Methodist Church. Sixty volunteers enjoyed a lunch catered by The Spot, and a program presented by Emily Neu of the Mercy Mission House. Door prizes which were donated by local merchants were awarded.

Diane Milanese received the Angel Award which is presented to the volunteer chosen for going above and beyond in the service to FISH in the past year. The award is voted upon by fellow volunteers.

Those serving on the committee to plan the luncheon were Eileen Myers, Linda Nuss, April Platfoot, Hannah Wilcox, and Syble Andrews, chairperson.

FISH is located at 1128 W. Michigan Street in Sidney, Ohio, and includes a thrift shop, food pantry, and Christmas store. New volunteers are always needed and welcome.