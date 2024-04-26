ODOT seeking public comments

SIDNEY – The Ohio Department of Transportation District 7 is seeking public comments regarding three local projects.

In Auglaize County, the city of Wapakoneta proposes to reconstruct the existing six-legged intersection at Defiance Street, Hamilton Road, Lincoln Avenue, Sinebaugh Drive, and Cole Street. As proposed, the project will include realignment of Stinebaugh Drive and closure of Cole Street. The project is intended to improve operations and pedestrian access at this intersection. The project is expected to occur in 2026. The code for the project is PID 120037.

In Logan County, the Logan County Engineer’s Office proposes to rehabilitate the historic Whipple Truss Bridge carrying County Road 21B over the Great Miami River. This project was previously proposed under PID 87081, but was delayed to allow for construction of a modern bridge parallel to the historic bridge. The project is necessary to preserve this historic resource. Construction is expected to begin in Summer 2025 and require up to sixteen months to complete. The code for the project is PID 119717.

In Montgomery County, the city of Trotwood proposes to install infill sidewalk along the west side of Olive Road, from Shiloh Springs Road to Salem Avenue. The project is necessary to improve pedestrian access. The project is expected to begin in Spring 2026 and require approximately four months to construct. The code for the project is PID 117202.

Additional information regarding ODOT projects is available at the ODOT PROJECTS page or go to https://www.transportation.ohio.gov/projects.

Comments may be submitted by contacting the individual below. Issues the public may wish to comment on include, but are not limited to, the effect of the project on local residents, air quality, the local economy, and historic or cultural resources.

Comments should be submitted by May 31, 2024.

Those interested in giving feedback on the above project can submit their comments to Tricia Bishop at 937-497-6721 or via email at [email protected].

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, sex, age, national origin, or disability.