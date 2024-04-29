SIDNEY — The Council of Religious Education is hosting a 5K run and 1-mile fun walk at 8:30 a.m. on Memorial Day, May 27, at Tawawa Park.

The race will begin and end at Geib Pavilion. Awards will be handed out to the top three male and female finishers. Everyone will receive a ribbon and all those pre-registered before May 20 will receive a free T-shirt.

To pre-register for the race, go to http://councilofreligiouseducation.wordpress.com. Use the menu to access the information at the top of the page. Scroll down and click on page two for the registration form. Print it out and mail it with your registration to the address listed.

CORE is currently serving approximately 500 students in Sidney City Schools in grades one through four with hopes to continue expansion into other grade levels.

Contact event organizer John at [email protected] with any questions.