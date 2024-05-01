Gallery 2:ten to host book signing, wine tasting

Seven Western Ohio authors will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 11 at Gallery 2:ten in Sidney. The writers will be available to sign their books and to talk to book lovers at the store, which is located at 684 Fair Road.

In conjunction with the appearance of the authors, art work will be on display. The store will also be conducting a wine tasting.

The group of authors offer a variety of works.

• Popular science fiction and fantasy writer Terry W. Ervin II is the author of the “First Civilization’s Legacy Series” and the “Crax War Chronicles.” Most recently, he has released the “Monsters, Maces and Magic” series. His short stories have appeared in over a dozen anthologies, magazines and ezines. In addition to his writing, he serves as a vocational school teacher and a village councilman. He also has a blog named Up Around the Corner.

• Tim Smith is an award-winning best-selling author whose books range from romantic mystery/thrillers to contemporary erotic romance. He is also a freelance photographer. When he is not pursuing those two careers, he can often be found in the Florida Keys, indulging his passion for parasailing between research and seeking out the perfect piña colada. His latest work is “One Way Out. Among his many other books are “Out of the Shadows” and the “Nick Seven” works.

• Cynthia Carver is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and puts a paranormal spin on everything she does. As a retired psychic with over forty years’ experience, she brings cold case files to life in her stories with happy-ever-after endings. She rewrites events as not so cold to share positive outcomes.

Carver added Third Mind Hypnosis to her traditional hypnosis practice. Six years ago she was certified as a hypnotist instructor and established her career as a professional hypnotist featuring the Third Mind Hypnosis technique.

• Robert Menz of Sidney has experience in Employee Assistance and Pastoral Psychotherapy. Menz is the author of several books and was selected for the Marquis Who’s Who lifetime achievement award. His latest book is titled “In the Clouds.” The author is a retired Certified Employee Assistance Professional.

• Sidney native Velma Lee Barber is the author of Getting to Grace, with additional works to be published over the next three years. Some of her short stories have appeared in regional publications, the principle of human connection being the focus of her writing and her life in general. She stated she has very many fond memories of growing up in Sidney, including spending time at the Teen Center, Friday night football games and Tawawa Park. She has enjoyable memories of spending time in Sidney and of the people of the town.

• Larry Hamilton has written a trilogy of books, collectively referred to as Lucy’s Story, and is based upon his ancestors’ journey from slavery to freedom. The retired Piqua High School educator is an historian who taught a Black History course for thirty years. His retirement has been focused upon the Randolph narrative and their settlement in the Randolph Connected Communities of Piqua, Sidney and Troy in Ohio’s Upper Miami Valley. Hamilton operates the Randolph and McCulloch Freedom’s Struggle Complex in Piqua, a unique educational asset for West-Central Ohio.

• Sidney resident Terry Pellman is the author of six novels and a collection of short stories. The subject matter of his books is eclectic, ranging from stories of relationships to individuals struggling with their faith and mortality, and from humor to political drama. He is a two-time Finalist and a Third Place Winner of the Dayton Daily News Short Story Contest. He has been interviewed on radio programs and podcasts, and does public speaking on the craft of writing.

For more information on the event, contact Terry Pellman at his cell phone at (937) 726-9542, or his landline (937) 492–0032.