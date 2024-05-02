Los Toros brings its own style of Mexican food to Sidney

Los Toros Cocina & Cantina General Manager Bethany South, third from left, of Lakeview, introduces herself during the grand opening ceremony for Los Toros Cocina & Cantina. Standing with South are, left to right, server Edwin Vazquez, of Indian Lake, lead Nikki Quick, of Wapakoneta, and chamber president Jeff Raible. The ceremony was held, with help from the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, on Thursday. The new restaurant is located at 2007 West Michigan St. behind Motel 6. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Los Toros Cocina & Cantina General Manager Bethany South, cuts a ribbon during the grand opening ceremony for Los Toros Cocina & Cantina. The ceremony was held with help from the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. The new restaurant is located at 2007 West Michigan St. behind Motel 6. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Los Toros Cocina & Cantina has a bar with flat screen TV’s. The Mexican restaurant’s grand opening ceremony was held on Thursday. The new restaurant is located at 2007 West Michigan St. behind Motel 6. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Los Toros Cocina & Cantina has booth and table seating. Arches adorn the ceiling. The Mexican restaurant’s grand opening ceremony was held on Thursday. The new restaurant is located at 2007 West Michigan St. behind Motel 6. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Los Toros Cocina & Cantina has more booth seating behind the bar. Arches adorn the ceiling. The Mexican restaurant’s grand opening ceremony was held on Thursday. The new restaurant is located at 2007 West Michigan St. behind Motel 6. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Los Toros Cocina & Catina, a new restaurant in Sidney, celebrated its grand opening on Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

General Manager Bethany South says the restaurant is striving to be unique and is enjoying creating a new authentic menu that includes a lot of seafood.

“This is not your average Mexican restaurant,” South said.

Even though this restaurant shares a name and owners with the one in Indian Lake, the menu is completely different.

“We are not trying to compete with the other Mexican restaurants in town. We wanted to be original,” South said.

The menu includes items like mahi mahi tacos and red snapper topped with mango pico and cabbage.

While many of their menu items are named with a Spanish flair — like the La Pina fajitas which are made with chicken, shrimp, bacon and pineapple — one of South’s favorite items is simply called Mexican pizza.

Describing the Mexican pizza, South said, “It is absolutely amazing. It comes loaded with shredded chicken and cilantro, on a sharable plate with dipping sauce.”

The menu also includes traditional Mexican food items, low carb and gluten-free items. Los Toros also has weekly specials which can be found on Facebook, and a daily lunch special.

South also said her margaritas are fantastic, and listed some of the included options, including a low sugar jalapeno margarita and a cucumber margarita.

Los Toros Cocina & Catina is located at 2007 W. Michigan St., behind the Motel 6. Their hours are 11:30 a.m. through 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The restaurant will also be doing deliveries to local businesses for larger orders.