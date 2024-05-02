Deena Golden, second from left, hugs Ken Kellner, both of Sidney, after Kellner announced that she was the Sidney Education Association’s Teacher of the Year. Golden was recognized during the SEA awards dinner at Shelby Oaks Golf Club on Wednesday. Golden is a science teacher at the Sidney Middle School.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Amy Gleason, of Sidney, gives her acceptance speech after being given the Sidney Education Association’s Career Achievement award. Gleason was recognized during the SEA awards dinner at Shelby Oaks Golf Club on Wednesday.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Photos: Golden, Gleason among honorees at Sidney Education Association honorees
Photos: Golden, Gleason among honorees at Sidney Education Association honorees
Photos: Golden, Gleason among honorees at Sidney Education Association honorees
Photos: Golden, Gleason among honorees at Sidney Education Association honorees
Photos: Golden, Gleason among honorees at Sidney Education Association honorees
Photos: Golden, Gleason among honorees at Sidney Education Association honorees
Photos: Golden, Gleason among honorees at Sidney Education Association honorees
Photos: Golden, Gleason among honorees at Sidney Education Association honorees
Photos: Golden, Gleason among honorees at Sidney Education Association honorees
No posts to display
Weather
Sidney
scattered clouds
59.6°F
64.1°
56.6°
69 %
1.7mph
25 %
Thu
81°
Fri
73°
Sat
70°
Sun
69°
Mon
68°
937-538-4819
1451 N. Vandemark Rd.,
Sidney OH, 45365