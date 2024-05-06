Crashes

Jerold McMartin, 60, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on May 3 at 6:27 p.m.

McMartin was stopped at the stop sign on North Walnut Avenue at the intersection of West North Street. Issiah Vickers, 16, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on West North Street approaching the intersection. McMartin entered the intersection in front of Vickers, causing a collision. Vickers was taken by Sidney EMS to Wilson Health with suspected minor injuries.

• Madge Marie Stanley, 21, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on May 3 at 6:17 p.m.

Tihomir Thomas Harrod, 20, of Sidney, was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when he stopped at a red light and was rear-ended by Stanley.

Police call log

SUNDAY

-10:45 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 800 block of Michigan Street.

-10:32 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 2000 block of Fair Road.

-9:22 p.m.: shooting. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the area of East Parkwood Street and Wells Drive.

-6:51 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-5:10 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-4:33 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of South Main Avenue.

-3:58 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-2:23 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-10:19 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:50 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 200 block of North Ohio Avenue.

SATURDAY

-11:49 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to breaking and entering in progress in the 500 block of North Main Avenue.

-11:26 p.m.: crime in progress. Jerry D. Evans III, 33, of Covington, was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

-10:52 p.m.: shooting. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the 2000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-10:16 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-6:41 p.m.: burglary. Police responded to a past burglary in the 500 block of North Main Avenue.

-4:25 p.m.: crime in progress. Nicholas Ryan Singleton, 42, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

-4:14 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of West Russell Road.

-3:39 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 300 block of West Russell Road.

-3:03 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of St. Marys Avenue and Brookburn Street.

-2:33 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 2000 block of Apache Drive.

-1:20 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of Second Avenue.

-12:23 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-11:45 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 500 block of Campbell Road.

-10:46 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 300 block of West Russell Road.

-8:07 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-5:09 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

FRIDAY

-11:51 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-6:27 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the area of West North Street and North Walnut Avenue.

-6:17 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-2:08 p.m.: intoxicated subject. Police responded to an intoxicated person in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-12:06 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 1000 block of Turner Drive.

-3 a.m.: shooting. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the area of South Miami Avenue and East Dallas Street.

-1:58 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of West South Street.

-1:50 a.m.: warrant. Robert Allen Stewart, 55, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:55 a.m.: warrant. Lacie E. Green Jr., 46, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

