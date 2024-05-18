Photos: Riverside High School holds 2024 commencement ceremony

Riverside High School seniors exchange glances while standing before the presentation honor cords during the school’s graduation ceremony on Friday at Kenny Truster Gymnasium. Forty-eight students graduated during the ceremony. The combined scholarships and awards earned by the Class of 2024 totals $1,085,345.
Members of the Riverside graduating class of 2024 toss their caps into the air during their graduation ceremony on Friday.
Riverside High School seniors clap during the school’s graduation ceremony on Friday at Kenny Truster Gymnasium.
Superintendent Scott Mann, left, hands Cody Craig his diploma during the 2024 Riverside High School graduation ceremony on Friday.
Hadlie Asbury wore a pair of sunglasses with the words “I’m Done” on them during the processional portion of the 2024 Riverside High School graduation on Friday.
A portrait of the late Makayla Brandyberry was placed where the Riverside High School seniors sat during their 2024 graduation on Friday. Brandyberry’s family members accepted an honorary diploma on her behalf.
Valedictorian Jailyn Leeper speaks during the 2024 Riverside High School graduation ceremony on Friday at Kenny Truster Gymnasium.
Salutatorian Rylee McCully gives a speech on how the Riverside High School class of 2024 faced its fears while going through COVID and the loss of a classmate. The graduation ceremony was held on Friday at Kenny Truster Gymnasium.
Superintendent Scott Mann, left, presents Class President Faith Brownlee with her diploma during the 2024 Riverside High School graduation ceremony on Friday.
Kristina Plank walks forward as she is recognized by Principal Kelly Kauffman for her academic achievements. Riverside High School held its 2024 graduation ceremony on Friday.
Savanna Salo laughs with other Riverside High School seniors as they wait outside the school gym for the start of their graduation ceremony on Friday.