Boys tennis: Sidney, Lehman Catholic seasons end in sectionals

TROY — Sidney and Lehman Catholic’s boys tennis teams had their seasons end in sectional tournament play this week in Troy.

In Division I singles matches for Sidney on Wednesday, Brady Hagan beat Piqua’s Trent Townsend 6-1, 6-0 and Trotwood’s Teshawn Smith 6-4, 6-0 before losing 6-1, 6-2 to Tippecanoe’s Deacon Blake. Franky Herrara beat Butler’s Grady Nardecchia 6-1, 6-1 before losing 6-0, 6-0 to Tippecanoe’s Alex Darner. Myles Steenrod lost 6-1, 6-1 to Tippecanoe’s Ty Hoover.

In Division I doubles matches for Sidney, Jackson Riley and Carter Wooddell beat Piqua’s Lance Staley and Lance Lawson 6-3, 6-1 before losing 6-0, 6-1 to Trotwood’s Vicoto Odumondu and Ahamad Rogers. Parker Slavin and Alex Frew lost 6-2, 6-1 to Trotwood’s Issiah Evans and Andrew Thornnton.

Sidney finished regular season with an 8-10 record and 4-4 record in Miami Valley League play. The Yellow Jackets finished first of four teams in the MVL Valley Division to win a divisional title.

In Division II singles matches for Lehman, Ethan Taylor lost 6-1, 6-2 to Milton-Union’s Tyler Combs, Calvin Linson lost 6-2, 7-5 to Milton-Union’s Brock Hammond and O’Keefe Cooper lost to Daniel Kerns of Greenville 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles matches, Toomy Lins and Logan Linson lost to Urbana 6-1, 6-3 and Luke Courtad and Adam Flood lost 6-1, 6-0 to Milton-Union.

“We were a young team that exceeded expectations, as we won more matches than last year, finished top four in Van Wert Invitational and runner-up in the Coaches Cup,” Lehman Catholic coach Tim Ungericht said. “Our numbers grew from 10 players last year to 15 this season, and we only lose one senior to graduation going into next year. A good season overall where we improved a lot.”