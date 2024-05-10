Billing Insurance Agency recognized

PIQUA – Buckeye Insurance Group has announced Billing Insurance Agency Inc. in Anna, Ohio, has achieved Preferred Agency Status for 2024.

As a Preferred Agency, Billing Insurance demonstrates the highest level of insurance knowledge, professionalism, and service to their customers. Billing Insurance also has an additional office, Hatfield & Echo Agency, in Oxford, Ohio. Buckeye is proud of its partnership with Billing Insurance Agency, Inc. and congratulates Matt Echols and his staff on achieving this honor.