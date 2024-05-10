Track and field roundup: Sidney girls win MVL Valley Division title

Sidney senior Kyla Rush competes in girls long jump in the Miami Valley League track and field meet on Thursday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Rush finished second with a leap of 15-11.75. The Yellow Jackets were in contention for the MVL Valley Division title. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney senor Kiara Hudgins competes in girls long jump in the Miami Valley League track and field meet on Thursday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Hudgins finished fifth with a leap of 15-5.25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

TROY — Sidney’s girls track and field team secured a Miami Valley League Valley Division title on Friday.

The MVL meet took place on Thursday at Troy Memorial Stadium, but both boys and girls pole vault finals were postponed to Friday due to rainy conditions.

Entering Friday’s pole vault finals, Sidney’s girls team had a 5.5-point lead over West Carrollton for a divisional title. Sidney’s Evie Wethington finished third by clearing 9-0, and Sophia Bosslett tied for seventh by clearing 8-0. The two podium finishes helped Sidney secure the divisional title by extending the gap over the Pirates to 11.5 points.

Sidney’s Kyla Rush and Kiara Hudgins helped pace the squad on Thursday. Rush finished second in long jump with a leap of 15 foot, 11.75 inches. Hudgins finished fifth with a leap of 15-5.25.

Ajanae Cotton finished second in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.41 while Emily Fleming was second in the 800 run in 2:26.

Gemima Diomande finished fifth in the 100 dash in 13.33. Hailey Dietz was fifth in the 3,200 run in 13:35. Kiana Huckleby finished sixth in 18.08. Hailey Dietz was sixth in the 1,600 run in 6:10. Shelby McVety was sixth in the 400 dash in 1:02.9.

The girls 4×100 relay was third in 52.02.

Also on Friday, Sidney’s Garrett Guinther cleared 14-6 to finish first in boys pole vault. Guinther qualified for state last year but hadn’t competed in the event yet this year.

Julius Spradling was second in the 400 dash in 50.66. Sidney’s boys 4×100 relay was third in 43.94. Luke Carter was third in shot put with a throw of 45-7 and seventh in discus with a throw of 118-11.

The girls squad ranked fourth out of nine total teams heading into Friday’s pole vault finals. The boys team ranked eighth out of 10 teams. Tippecanoe and Troy’s girls were in contention for the overall MVL title, as were Butler, Tipp and Troy’s boys.

Shelby County Athletic League meet starts

The Shelby County Athletic League meet started on Wednesday at Fort Loramie High School. Some finals were held, while most were scheduled for Friday evening.

In boys field events, Fort Loramie’s Jackson Frilling was first in pole vault by clearing 13-0. In girls field events, Fort Loramie’s Janelle Siegel finished first in high jump by clearing 5-0.

Fort Loramie’s girls 4×800 relay of Mylee Shatto, Harley Eilerman, Camille Borchers and Lauren Moore finished first in 9:41. Anna’s boys 4×800 relay of John Young, Aaron Simpson, Kyle Edelmann and Blake Bixler finished first in 8:11.

Three Rivers Conference meet starts

The Three Rivers Conference meet started on Thursday at Miami East High School. Some finals were held, while most were scheduled for Saturday.

In boys field events, Lehman Catholic’s Da’Ron Pride was third in long jump with a leap of 17-7. Jace Olding finished fifth in discus with a throw of 128-10 while Kaden Lee was seventh with 111-3.

In girls field events, Lehman Catholic’s Daria Lee was first in high jump by clearing 5-0.