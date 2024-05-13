Sidney FFA student honored at state convention

Sidney FFA student Alex Lamma poses for a photo with a Sunrise Cooperative official during the state convention on May 8 at Ohio Expo Center. Lamma was selected to Sunrise Cooperative’s Rise FFA Career program. He will be a full-time employee of the organization and was selected as the program’s top recipient, which earned him a 2023 Jeep Gladiator as a signing bonus. Courtesy photo Sidney FFA members pose for a photo as Alex Lamma, a senior, accepts a $1,000 donation to Sidney’s FFA chapter during the state convention on May 8 at Ohio Expo Center. Lamma was selected to Sunrise Cooperative’s Rise FFA Career program. He will be a full-time employee of the organization and was selected as the program’s top recipient, which earned him a 2023 Jeep Gladiator as a signing bonus. Courtesy photo

COLUMBUS — Sidney senior Alex Lamma was among 12 Ohio FFA students recognized on May 8 at the state convention at the Ohio Expo Center for being selected to Sunrise Cooperative, Inc.’s RISE FFA Career Program.

Following graduation, Lamma and the other 11 students will officially join Sunrise and work their way through its program, otherwise referred to as Sunrise University. Over the next four years, the new hires will gain hands-on, real-life job experiences, while learning all facets of the cooperative.

In addition to full-time employment, Lamma was selected as the top recipient and will receive a 2023 Jeep Gladiator that 2023-2024 Ohio FFA President Luke Jennings drove during his tenure as a signing bonus. Along with his top honor, he earned a $1,000 FFA chapter donation from Sunrise.

Candidates for the RISE FFA Career Program needed to be a 2024 high school graduate and active with their FFA chapter. They had to submit an application, along with an essay on how the FFA has prepared them for a career with Sunrise. The Ohio FFA Foundation reviewed and interviewed the applicants and made the selection of the recipients for a full-time position with Sunrise upon graduation.

The RISE FFA Career Program was developed in 2019 and serves two purposes: provide an avenue to reach the future leaders of agriculture, while supporting the Ohio FFA Association State President during their term in office.

For more information on the Sunrise RISE FFA Career Program you can visit the Sunrise website at www.sunriseco-op.com/RISEFFA or the Ohio FFA website at www.ohioffa.org.

The application process for the 2025 program will open in the fall. If you have any questions contact Morgan Niedermier, Vice President of Marketing, at (419) 332-6468 ext. 222 or through email at [email protected].