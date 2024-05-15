Dapore E. Goubeaux K. Goubeaux Hoying Phlipot Poling Russia seniors to receive diplomas May 26 Shappie Sherman

RUSSIA — Graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2024 at Russia High School will be held Sunday, May 26, at 1:30 p.m. There are 35 members of the class who will be receiving diplomas.

Class valedictorians are Emma Dapore, Eva Goubeaux, Kori Goubeaux, Saige Hoyuing, Laci Phlipot, Jala Shappie and Victoria Sherman.

The class salutatorian is Veronica Poling.

Class colors are royal blue and gold. The class motto is “Life is short, the world is wide, let’s go make some memories.” The class son is “Next Thing You Know” by Jordan Davis.

Class officers are President Alexandria Gaerke; Vice Pesident Jaela Shappie; Treasurer Veronica Poling; and Secretary Saige Hoying.

Members of the class areSamantha Emily Bell, Jacob Michael Caldwell, Jude Anthony Counts, Emma Lynne Dapore, Levi Robert Delaet, Matthew Scott Fisher Jr., Felix Gabriel Francis, Lily Nicole Fullenkamp, Alexandria Rose Gaerke, Eva Irene Goubeaux, Kori Jane Goubeaux, Lillie Michelle Heitkamp, Adam Edward Hoehne, Saige Elizabeth Hoying, Brooklyn Jo Klosterman, Cameron Lee Leach, Callie Rose Lloyd, Isabella Elizabeth Magoto, Brayden Lee Monnin, Matteo Morelli, Laci Marceil Phlipot, Veronica Marie Poling, Hayden Marcus Quinter, Ben Eric Akamu Rinderle, Aizik Wyatt Robeyzachariah, Madison Grace Rose, Mallory Elizabeth Rosenbeck, Carley Nicole Scott, Jaela Irene Shappie, Victoria Ann Sherman, Carly Renee Supinger, Sophia Lynn Vallandingham, Gabriel James Walling, Lily Ying York and Mary York.