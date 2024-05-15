SIDNEY – Vacations, camps and summer get-togethers are on the horizon, and Walmart wants to help make your health a priority for them all. Join Walmart for Wellness Day on Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. where customers can receive free health screenings for things like glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure, as well as affordable immunizations like COVID-19, shingles, tetanus, measles and others at pharmacies nationwide. Customers will also find a broad assortment of product offerings ranging from allergy relief options to vitamins and more.

Walmart Wellness Day encourages families to check in on their health by providing tools and resources to seek care, improve healthy lifestyles and maintain successful habits. Nearly 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country will host Walmart Wellness Day events from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. local time on Saturday, May 18. Select stores will feature vision screenings, in-store giveaways and demos of wellness products to make it even easier for customers to access the specialized services they need.

Walmart Wellness Day events feature the following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy and Vision Center teams:

• Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)

• Affordable immunizations, including COVID, measles, mumps, pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hepatitis A & B and more

• Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists

“Our pharmacies are pillars in the communities they serve, and Wellness Day creates wonderful opportunities to deepen those connections while also offering impactful services such as free screenings and affordable immunizations,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of Pharmacy. “We’ll continue to build and execute through our pharmacies and Vision Centers to ensure we’re doing what we can to help people save money, live better and live healthier this summer.”

Since 2014, Walmart pharmacies have hosted Walmart Wellness Days, contributing more than 5 million free health screenings for customers. More than 4,000 Walmart stores are in medical professional shortage areas, which means Walmart is often the first stop for health care in these communities.