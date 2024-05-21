Students, staff recognized at Sidney BOE meeting

SIDNEY — The accomplishments of students and staff were recognized during Monday night’s Sidney City Schools Board of Education meeting.
Sidney Middle School was honored for receiving the Momentum Award from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce. Emerson Primary received the Hall of Honor School award from the Ohio Association of Elementary School Administrators.
The completion of another year of the Ties for Guys and Pearls for Girls program at Sidney Middle School was also reviewed. Tom Clark presented an overview of the program, while students who participated in the program talked about what they learned during the school year.
The resignation of assistant superintendent Brooke Gessler was accepted. She was hired in April as the new superintendent for Celina City Schools. Her last day with the district will be Aug. 1, 2024.
The board also accepted the resignations of teachers Anne Elliott, Bridget Williams and Tayler Doty, effective Aug. 1, 2024; and custodian Aaron Arthur, effective May 13, 2024.
The retirements of custodian Bernice Helman, effective June 1, 2024, and teacher Wendy Humble, effective Aug. 1, 2027, were also accepted.
The contract of bus driver Marvin Hickman was nonrenewed effective May 8, 2024.
The board hired Stacy Barker as the curriculum director on a three-year contract at a salary of $112,000, effective Aug. 1, 2024; and Veronica Gaier, Sidney High School principal, on a three-year contract at a salary at $108,000, effective Aug.1 , 2024.
Given one-year contracts were teachers Kaia Kruckeberg, Jayden Golden and Olivia Mumaw. Their contracts are effective Aug. 21, 2024.
Lyndsi Whitmore was hired as a substitute teacher at a rate of $150 per day, effective April 26, 2024.
Classified employee given a one-year contracts were Paige Barker, Family Engagement and Community coordinator, effective Aug. 1, 2024. Classified substitutes receiving one-year contracts were Nathan McClain, substitute van driver, $13.60 per hour, effective April 15, 2024; April Bogart, substitute aide, $12.83 per hour, effective April 25, 2024; and Brandy Allen, substitute cafe truck driver, $13,60 per hour, effective May 1, 2024.
Approved stipends for Paige Barker for additional duties above job descriptions, at a salary of $16,616 for Aug. 1, 2023, to July 31, 2024; for the summer and afterschool programs for Oshae Peart, summer school director, $1,700, Katie Marter, summer school director, $1,842, Tonya McLain, summer school director, $1,842, and summer school teachers Christian Taylor, Samantha Slover, Chazz Schmitt, Mike Roby and Kelly Thorne, at $30 per hour each.
The board also approved a leave of absence/disability request for Penny Borchers, effective Aug. 21, 2024.
Classified contracts were also awarded to employees. Two-year contracts were awarded to transportation, Terry Bateman, Bill Blosser, Jessica Brux, William Deal, Gary Hawkins, Thomas Wolaver and Beleta Young; custodians Laura Allen, Angela Carey, Michael Hughes, Misty Johnson and Austin Lamb; cooks Brandy Allen, Lisa Campbell, Holly Davidson, Chelsea Goble and Brenda Jones; technology Cody Cagle, Ryan Collins, Karl Ratermann and Andy Scott; secretaries Amy Allen, Cindy Biddle and Diana Thobe; board of education office Bethany Hoglund and Jackie Kremer; and maintenance Justin Shipe.
Classified employees receiving continuing contracts were Travis Davidson, maintenance; Lynda Higgins, cook; Marie Masteller, cook; and Mike Shonk, buildings and grounds supervisor.
The board also awarded administrative and certified employee contracts for current employees. Administrators receiving three year contracts were Jesie Geuy, Mitch Hoying, Wesley Hunsucker, Gregg Johnson, Michelle Link, Chris Lucius, Amy Pepiton and Christina Sanchez.
Certified employees receiving one-year contracts were Jenna Beatty, Matthew Burden, Holly Connors, Kate Cook, Emilie Dotson, Emma Freytag, Leah Fullenkamp, Kelly Gagnet, Samantha Garmann, Danielle Kunk, Kylie Lyons, Allison McClurg, Joseph Moniaci, Gabriel Olberding, Tricia Peters, Ethan Pleiman, Kami Sammetinger, Trey Speakman, David Taynor, Hanna Tenkman and Ryan Townsend.
Certified employees receiving two-year contracts were Zachary Bell, Cory Cotterman, Stephenie Denney, Erica Ervin, Mara Foster, Brooke Francis, Sarah Gaukin, Megan Gray, Jillian Holthaus, Kayla Keaton, Rose Kuba, Andrew Lewis, Anna Martin, Melodie Myers, Jenna Ramirez, Hayley Roberts, Mike Roby, Missy Roush, Anna Ruckman, Patti Schmiesing, Sandy Shipe, Andrea Steenrod, Grace Wagner and Chelsae Wise.
Certified employees receiving three-year contracts were Todd Bridges, Tracy Bunger, Alexandra Davis, Jeremy Keaton, Maria Kinninger, Melissa McClain, Kristen Morgan, Cody Myers, Kate Norviel, Alaina Sayre, Chazz Schmitt, Carrie Sigler and Joel Torres.
Certified employees on continuing contracts are Mark Hilbun and Erin Koesters.