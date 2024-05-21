Students, staff recognized at Sidney BOE meeting

Sidney Middle School Assistant Principal Chris Lucius talks about the Momentum Award the school received from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce. Photo courtesy Sidney City Schools Becky Hornberger, executive director of the Ohio Association of Elementary School Administrators, presents Emerson Primary Principal Stephanie Klingshirn with the OAESA Hall of Fame School award. Photo courtesy Sidney City Schools Elijah Foster, son of Elizabeth Guillozet and Jamal Foster, shares about TIES, the mentoring partnership program between SMS and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Photo courtesy Sidney City Schools Gunnar Geuy, son of Chad and Kaylin Geuy, speaks about the TIES core value of Your Name. Photo courtesy Sidney City Schools Brenna Davis, daughter of Dallas and Bridget Davis, speaks about PEARLS, the mentoring partnership program between Sidney Middle School and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Photo courtesy Sidney City Schools All of the Sidney Middle School TIES and PEARLS participants present at the Sidney City Schools Board of Education meeting. Photo courtesy Sidney City Schools

SIDNEY — The accomplishments of students and staff were recognized during Monday night’s Sidney City Schools Board of Education meeting.

Sidney Middle School was honored for receiving the Momentum Award from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce. Emerson Primary received the Hall of Honor School award from the Ohio Association of Elementary School Administrators.

The completion of another year of the Ties for Guys and Pearls for Girls program at Sidney Middle School was also reviewed. Tom Clark presented an overview of the program, while students who participated in the program talked about what they learned during the school year.

The resignation of assistant superintendent Brooke Gessler was accepted. She was hired in April as the new superintendent for Celina City Schools. Her last day with the district will be Aug. 1, 2024.

The board also accepted the resignations of teachers Anne Elliott, Bridget Williams and Tayler Doty, effective Aug. 1, 2024; and custodian Aaron Arthur, effective May 13, 2024.

The retirements of custodian Bernice Helman, effective June 1, 2024, and teacher Wendy Humble, effective Aug. 1, 2027, were also accepted.

The contract of bus driver Marvin Hickman was nonrenewed effective May 8, 2024.

The board hired Stacy Barker as the curriculum director on a three-year contract at a salary of $112,000, effective Aug. 1, 2024; and Veronica Gaier, Sidney High School principal, on a three-year contract at a salary at $108,000, effective Aug.1 , 2024.

Given one-year contracts were teachers Kaia Kruckeberg, Jayden Golden and Olivia Mumaw. Their contracts are effective Aug. 21, 2024.

Lyndsi Whitmore was hired as a substitute teacher at a rate of $150 per day, effective April 26, 2024.

Classified employee given a one-year contracts were Paige Barker, Family Engagement and Community coordinator, effective Aug. 1, 2024. Classified substitutes receiving one-year contracts were Nathan McClain, substitute van driver, $13.60 per hour, effective April 15, 2024; April Bogart, substitute aide, $12.83 per hour, effective April 25, 2024; and Brandy Allen, substitute cafe truck driver, $13,60 per hour, effective May 1, 2024.

Approved stipends for Paige Barker for additional duties above job descriptions, at a salary of $16,616 for Aug. 1, 2023, to July 31, 2024; for the summer and afterschool programs for Oshae Peart, summer school director, $1,700, Katie Marter, summer school director, $1,842, Tonya McLain, summer school director, $1,842, and summer school teachers Christian Taylor, Samantha Slover, Chazz Schmitt, Mike Roby and Kelly Thorne, at $30 per hour each.

The board also approved a leave of absence/disability request for Penny Borchers, effective Aug. 21, 2024.

Classified contracts were also awarded to employees. Two-year contracts were awarded to transportation, Terry Bateman, Bill Blosser, Jessica Brux, William Deal, Gary Hawkins, Thomas Wolaver and Beleta Young; custodians Laura Allen, Angela Carey, Michael Hughes, Misty Johnson and Austin Lamb; cooks Brandy Allen, Lisa Campbell, Holly Davidson, Chelsea Goble and Brenda Jones; technology Cody Cagle, Ryan Collins, Karl Ratermann and Andy Scott; secretaries Amy Allen, Cindy Biddle and Diana Thobe; board of education office Bethany Hoglund and Jackie Kremer; and maintenance Justin Shipe.

Classified employees receiving continuing contracts were Travis Davidson, maintenance; Lynda Higgins, cook; Marie Masteller, cook; and Mike Shonk, buildings and grounds supervisor.

The board also awarded administrative and certified employee contracts for current employees. Administrators receiving three year contracts were Jesie Geuy, Mitch Hoying, Wesley Hunsucker, Gregg Johnson, Michelle Link, Chris Lucius, Amy Pepiton and Christina Sanchez.

Certified employees receiving one-year contracts were Jenna Beatty, Matthew Burden, Holly Connors, Kate Cook, Emilie Dotson, Emma Freytag, Leah Fullenkamp, Kelly Gagnet, Samantha Garmann, Danielle Kunk, Kylie Lyons, Allison McClurg, Joseph Moniaci, Gabriel Olberding, Tricia Peters, Ethan Pleiman, Kami Sammetinger, Trey Speakman, David Taynor, Hanna Tenkman and Ryan Townsend.

Certified employees receiving two-year contracts were Zachary Bell, Cory Cotterman, Stephenie Denney, Erica Ervin, Mara Foster, Brooke Francis, Sarah Gaukin, Megan Gray, Jillian Holthaus, Kayla Keaton, Rose Kuba, Andrew Lewis, Anna Martin, Melodie Myers, Jenna Ramirez, Hayley Roberts, Mike Roby, Missy Roush, Anna Ruckman, Patti Schmiesing, Sandy Shipe, Andrea Steenrod, Grace Wagner and Chelsae Wise.

Certified employees receiving three-year contracts were Todd Bridges, Tracy Bunger, Alexandra Davis, Jeremy Keaton, Maria Kinninger, Melissa McClain, Kristen Morgan, Cody Myers, Kate Norviel, Alaina Sayre, Chazz Schmitt, Carrie Sigler and Joel Torres.

Certified employees on continuing contracts are Mark Hilbun and Erin Koesters.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the treasurer’s report

• Approved the five-year forecast for the district.

• Approved the transfer of funds which includes up to $35,000 from the general fund to the Latchkey Fund to fund current year expenditures; the balance of the OHSAA tournament fund to stadium facilities fund; $125,000 from general fund to permanent improvement fund for summer paving projects; and $150,000 from the general fund to termination benefits fund for severance payments.

• Approved the updated administrator salary schedule.

• Approved a contract with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for school resource officers at Sidney High School and Sidney Middle School for the 2023-24 school year at a cost of up to $133,772.46.

• Renewed the agreement with Clever SIS Integration for Courseware/Exact Path, site license for Coursework Comprehensive Library and Customer Success Services for July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025, at a cost of $36.500.

• Approved the renewal of website services and integration with Finalsite for July 26, 2024, to July 25, 2025, at a cost of $15,990.

• Approved the renewal with PowerSchool for Schoology LMS for July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, at a cost of $15,726.15.

• Approved the renewal of the copier contract with Perry ProTech for five years beginning with the date of delivery and install at a cost of $13,944.10 per month.

• Approved a contract with Informed K-12 for business forms and workflow automation at a cost of $15,500 and a $4,000 implantation fee for a total cost of $19,500.

• Approved a contract with the Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health to provide health services for the 2024-25 school year at a rate of $41 per hour.

• Approved agreements with Amergis for school psychologist services at a cost of $115 per hour for the 2024-25 school year.

• Approved a contract with Jason Weigandt Landscaper for the purchase and installation of chain link fence around Longfellow’s playground at a cost of $16,800.

• Approved a proposal from Lochard Inc. to replace the Sidney High School office air conditioner at a cost of $23,680.

• Approved a contract with Slagle Mechanical Contractors for the repair of the Sidney High School auditorium air handler at a cost up to $38,285.

• Went into executive session to discuss negotiations with the Sidney Education Association.

• Approved reemployment of temporary school for the 2024-25 school year.

• Approved the OAPSE (Ohio Association of Public School Employees) negotiated agreement for the 2024-27 school years. This is the union for the bus drivers and custodians.

• Approved new/revised job descriptions for director of curriculum and instruction; director of operations and federal programs; and personnel department administrative assistant.

• Approved an overnight student trip for Sidney High School cheerleaders to Ball State University, July 1-2, 2024.

• Heard an update on the legislative reports from board member Laurie Kimmel.

• Went into executive session for an expulsion appeal hearing. Following the session, the board voted to uphold the expulsion.

• Went into another executive session to discuss negotiations with the Sidney Education Association.

The board’s next meeting will be June 17 at 6 p.m. at the board of education office.