Botkins hires personnel as summer help

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

BOTKINS — For the upcoming summer semester, Botkins School District has hired existing personnel to fulfill key position at its board meeting on May 9.

Becky Walter was hired as summer school coordinator and a tutor. Other summer tutors hired include Samantha McPheron, Cal Miller, Kellie Baughman, Michele Meyer, Kristina Paul, Fred Schmerge and Ainsley Manger. Summer school aides hired are Cindy Cox, Aleshya Hutchinson, Sarah Bergman, Ann Gerstner, and Erin Maier. Xavier Boerger was hired as a custodian and Jeremy Pleiman was hired as maintenance/mowing.

The Board approved of four donations made to the school district. Meyer’s Tavern donated $167 to be used towards the basketball program. An anonymous donor gave $860 to the Ag/IT shop. A $400 donation was received from the Academic Boosters Club for the Right to Read Week bowling field trip. Susan Schneider donated $300 towards the Gary Schneider Memorial Scholarship.

The classified, faculty, athletic, and grade 7-12 handbooks were updated and approved for the 2024-2025 school year. Also, the board decided to opt out of Career Technical Education for the 2024-2025 school year.

The Big “E” trip in West Springfield, MA for the FFA this September and the FCCLA Nationals Conference in Seattle, Washington this June have been approved.

Beth White, custodian, has resigned effective May 31. Her vacancy will be filled by Lori Kramer. Business teacher Tyler Carson also resigned effective July 31.