Out of the past: May 22

125 Years ago

May 22, 1899

The street committee of city council and the county commissioners met today to discuss the matter of putting in a sewer pipe or culvert over Tilbury Run on North main avenue. The engineer was instructed to prepare an estimate of the cost of each.

——-

George Kraft, John Berkshire and Thomas Emley will leave tomorrow morning for Seattle, Washington. From there they will go to the Alaskan gold fields. They expect to locate in the American district.

100 Years ago

May 22, 1924

Sheriff Clark and deputies made a search of two homes and the area surrounding north of Sidney yesterday afternoon but did not find anything in the way of liquor or mash or a still. The search was made on the strength of information that had reached the sheriff’s office.

——-

Memorial Day services in Sidney this year will be under the direction of the American Legion, the members of which have gone to considerable trouble and expense in order that the services may be in keeping with the occasion.

75 Years ago

May 22, 1949

Six of Sidney school district’s eight elementary school buildings will be closed by the state department of building inspection because of their “critical unsafe conditions” unless there is immediate corrective action. A stern-faced official representing the state agency told a handful of citizens -a third of them school teachers – this appalling news at a town meeting in the Sidney High school auditorium last night.

——-

Grand opening of the new Sidney Drive-In Theatre, four miles north of the city on State Route 25, will be held the evening of May 26, it was announced today by the management. In extending an invitation to the public to attend the opening, it was noted that full facilities of the open- air movie will be available.

50 Years ago

May 22, 1999

Seventh grade students in Marianne Helmlinger’s class at Northwood Middle School are getting some practical experience in local government. The students have contacted local officials and agencies and have set up appointments for interviews.

——-

Two former Sidney Fire Department assistant chiefs – John Millhoff and James Born – received their due Wednesday night as they were hosted to dinner and gift presentations as a result of their recent retirements. A watch to each was presented by Mayor Raphael Echemann.

Once again, with the advent of the summer season, have come fraudulent itinerant roof and barn painters to the area. Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy Donald Murphy said that while that office has not received any complaints so far, it received many last year. “We escorted two or three groups to the county line last year,” Murphy said.

——-

Farmers are advised to check their alfalfa fields to determine the degree of alfalfa weevil larvae infestation and damage. This advice comes from County Extension Agent Lloyd Lutz after he inspected alfalfa fields in six townships Monday afternoon.

25 Years ago

May 22, 2024

A multimillion-dollar expansion expected to create 70 new jobs and retain 165 local jobs was given the green light by Sidney City Council Monday. Council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing City Manager Mike Puckett to enter into an enterprise zone agreement with Wells Aluminum Corp. The firm, which specializes in making aluminum components and assemblies for buses and trucks, will be building a 106,700-square- foot facility in the Stolle Industrial Park. City and Shelby County officials are offering Wells Aluminum Corp. a real and personal property tax abatement of 75 percent over six years. Wells Aluminum, headquartered in Baltimore, Md., has plants at 1165 S. Fourth Ave. and 2490 Ross St.

——-

JACKSON CENTER – Work on Jackson Center’s infrastructure is progressing, Village Council learned last week. Village Administrator Mike Dodds said the village’s new peaking generator has arrived, geological studies at the well field have been completed, and drawings for the wastewater treatment plant upgrade are being finalized.

——-

Surveying of the new industrial park land also was to begin Tuesday, Dodds said. Council met for three-quarters of an hour before entering executive session to discuss litigation and the sale of real estate. Dodds said the peaking generator, which will kick in at peak electric demand times, arrived Friday. Wiring and fuel lines are being installed. The unit is expected to be fully functional by June 1, he reported.

