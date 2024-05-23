Baseball: Fort Loramie falls in district final, Russia advances

Fort Loramie’s Colton Rose waits for the throw as Troy Christian’s Will Twiss dives back to first during a Division IV district final on Wednesday in Versailles. The Redskins lost 8-0 and finish 21-7 overall. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Brock McCumber slides towards second as Troy Christian’s Marcus O’Neal comes down with the ball during a Division IV district final on Wednesday in Versailles. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Lucas Brandewie waits for a hit during a Division IV district final against Troy Christian on Wednesday in Versailles. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

VERSAILLES — Fort Loramie didn’t a get a hit off Troy Christian’s Carson Dyer until the seventh inning in a Division IV district final on Wednesday and lost 8-0.

Fort Loramie senior pitcher Maverick Grudich gave up five earned runs on seven hits and one walk in five innings and struck out four batters. The Eagles (10-15) finished with nine hits, drew two walks and had two batters hit by pitches.

Fort Loramie catcher Derek Meyer led off the seventh with a single for the squad’s lone hit.

After a scoreless three innings, Troy Christian broke through with three runs in the fourth. The squad added two in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Dyer walked five batters and struck out nine.

The Redskins finish 21-7 overall.

Troy Christian lost seven consecutive games between May 1 and 13 but hasn’t given up a run in tournament play. The Eagles shut out Lehman 5-0 in a sectional opener and beat Southeastern 4-0 in a district semifinal on Monday.

Troy Christian ace Judah Simmons held Lehman to three hits and struck out 12 batters and held the Trojans to one hit and struck out 12 batters.

Troy Christian will face Bradford (19-9) in a regional semifinal at 2 p.m. next Thursday at Cincinnati Princeton High School; the Railroaders beat Newton 7-5 in a district final on Wednesday. Thursday’s winner will face the winner for Russia vs. Galion Northmor in a regional final next Friday.

Russia dominates Felicity-Franklin for 7th straight district title

Russia won its seventh consecutive district title on Wednesday by beating Felicity-Franklin 20-1 in five innings at Miamisburg High School.

The Raiders scored five runs in the first and then added seven in the second to run away quickly.

Russia had 14 hits and didn’t commit an error. Felicity-Franklin committed four errors.

Russia junior ace Braylon Cordonnier gave up one earned run on one hit and three walks in five innings. He struck out 10 batters.

Cordonnier was 3 for 3 at the plate with one double. Ben Rinderle was 2 for 3 with 4 RBIs; he hit one home run and one double.

Zeb Schulze was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one walk. Hayden Quinter was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and two doubles. Brayden Monnin hit one triple and Jude Counts hit one double.

Russia is scheduled to face Galion Northmor in a regional semifinal at 5 p.m. next Thursday at Cincinnati Princeton High School. Northmor beat Lancaster Fairfield Christian 9-3 in a district final on Wednesday.

The winner will face the winner of Bradford vs. Troy Christian in a regional final, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. next Friday at Princeton.

Reach Sidney Daily News editor Bryant Billing at 937-538-4822, or follow @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook or @TopBillingSport on X (Twitter).