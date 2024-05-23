Out of the past: May 23

125 Years ago

May 23, 1899

A terrific explosion resulting in the demolishing of the kitchen stove and setting fire to the house, took place at the home of Prof. S.E. Pearson, at Anna, Thursday morning. The explosion was the result of a stick of wood, which was used in the kindling of the fire, catching fire, but just who the miscreant who loaded the stick is no one knows. The circumstances leading up to the affair are peculiar. On Sunday, Prof. Pearson and Mrs. Estella Peters were married. Monday evening a number of friends called at the home of the newly married couple to give them a serenade, which was not taken kindly to by the groom. Some of the party were dunked with an abundant sup- ply of water. The result was that the windows of their home were all nailed down and the doors wired shut.

100 Years ago

May 23, 1924

The arrest of three men near Shorts Landing along the Loramie reservoir yesterday afternoon is believed by officers to be another important capture of members of a band of crooks that have been infesting this vicinity over the past several months. Participating were Sheriff Clark, Chief of Police O’Leary, Scott M. Ford, of the National Detective Agency, Columbus, Fred Anthony and Marshal John Ratermann, of Fort Loramie. The men, from Indianapolis, Pleasant Hill and Kenton, were placed under arrest – specifically for the burglary of the Willman store at Fort Loramie.

75 Years ago

May 23, 1949

Thomas Gallagher, chief of the Pollution Control division of the State Conservation Dept., today leveled a blast at Sidney’s method of waste disposal. His criticism was prompted by the report of two Dayton newspaper reporters of conditions found along the river during a five-day canoe trip.

——-

Seventeen seniors were named to the National Honor Society recognition chapel at Sidney High school this morning. The group included: Marianna Bennett, Louanne Blake, Marianne Billing, Barbara Cain, William Dunnavant, Herbert Fogt, Ellen Gerhold, Melvin Lantz, Jacqueline McVay, William Mentges, Jane Robinson, Patsy Sargent, Richard Schieber, Richard Steinle, Jean Wiessinger, Phyllis Wiessinger

50 Years ago

May 23, 1974

ADA – Five Sidney attorneys have been inducted into the Willis Society, which has been established at Ohio Northern University to recognize persons achieving high academic rank in the College of Law. According to their class of graduation, they are Roland Beery, 1941; Carroll Lewis, 1949; Eugene Elsass, 1957; William Lang, 1959; and Bradley Klose, 1973.

——-

NEW KNOXVILLE Supt. Martin Rehmert of the Board of Education encouraged parents to “back the teachers, administration and school board and teach their children respect.”

——-

The blood pressure of Mrs. Carl E. Sharp, Sidney, was checked yesterday by Mrs. Lee Bradley, R.N., at a free clinic. Mrs. Jerome Shine, president of the Shelby County Heart Association, said the clinic would be open today.

25 Years ago

May 23, 1999

MAPLEWOOD -Twelve Maplewood Grange members met recently with Overseer Joe Platfoot presiding. During the abbreviated business meeting, members were reminded there is a box available at the Grange hall for the canceled stamps being collected. Members were also reminded a third couple is needed for the Fair Committee. Anyone interested should contact Brent Clinehens. Grange members voted to sponsor a trophy for the Junior Fair again.

——-

ANNA – Village government and law enforcement officials here were given 110 recommendations by a consultant Tuesday night to bring their part-time Police Department to higher levels for a town its size. He also said that the Anna Police Department “lacks direction” from village officials and the police chief. Village officials along with Anna Police Chief Eric Barhorst and Village Administrator Jean Hale heard a report from two Dayton-area consultants hired to evaluate the local Police Department. The presentation was part of the regular Village Council meeting. Chris Krug and David Anderson of Integral Risk Management Associates of Kettering presented a 41- page report for which the village paid $3,700. Krug is currently the police chief of Miami Township in Montgomery County, which includes 27,000 residents in the Dayton Mall area. The 29-year law enforcement veteran is a consultant with IRMA and conduct- ed the study in Anna

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community.