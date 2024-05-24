Anna Splash Pad fully completed, dedication ceremony held

ANNA — The newly-finished Anna Splash Pad was formally dedicated on Tuesday afternoon, which brought a process that began three years ago to a close.
The splash pad was completed in Anna Community Park late last summer. Two shade awnings, benches and a plaque with donors’ names were installed over the last two weeks. The project cost over $200,000.
A committee was formed in 2021 by Abbey and Matt Bensman, who had the idea of a splash pad being installed at the park. They and Elizabeth Goettemoeller, Lindsey Hutson, Shelly Jones, Alyse Reineke and project manager Jess Billing designed the splash pad and led fundraising efforts.
“The village, its residents and members of our community at large thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your dedication and perseverance in seeing this project through,” Anna mayor Cindy Naseman said while speaking to about 40 attendees.
The splash pad measures 70 by 70 feet. Abbey Bensman spoke and said the recently installed awnings and benches were purchased with leftover funds.
She thanked the numerous sponsors who helped fund the project, including Copeland, which made a large initial donation, and Curt Wells of Well Brothers, Inc., who had the idea for and provided funding for a rocket designed like Anna High School’s mascot to be installed in the splash pad.
“We are beyond grateful our dream became a reality that will be enjoyed for generations to come,” Bensman said.
Committee members, village officials and representatives from donor companies participated in a ribbon cutting, and children from Anna gathered around the button that turns on the water for a ceremonial push.
Gary Strasser, a former village councilmember and chairman of the park committee, was recognized at the event.
Naseman said other upgrades planned for the park include renovations on the tennis courts, which will include some being converted into pickleball courts. A new parking lot on the northeast side of the park is in the works; Naseman said the hope is for it to be paved later this year. Future projects in the planning stages are new playground equipment and a pavilion.
