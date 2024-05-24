Jackson Center names interim police chief

JACKSON CENTER — Chuck Wirick submitted his formal resignation as police chief of Jackson Center, and it was accepted at a special meeting that took place on Thursday.

The reason behind the letter states that he accepted a job offer in an undisclosed police department. It will take full effect on May 29 at 4pm, however effective on May 23 he is demoted to police officer until such date.

Jackson Center’s new police chief will be Joe Mahan, a part-time police officer on the Jackson Center force for many years.