Out of the past: May 24

125 Years ago

May 24, 1899

During the past week telephone instruments have been placed in the following places: T.L. Robinson’s residence, A.C. Fry’s residence, Paul Lauterbur’s residence, Salm and Taylor’s store and the Sheriff’s office.

——-

The Republicans of Shelby county met in delegate convention in the assembly room of the court house this afternoon. The following nominations were confirmed by acclamation: Harvey G. Princehouse, representative; R.D. Mede, probate judge; Henry S. Staley, sheriff; E.E. Harbour, treasurer; Frank Wyatt, clerk of courts; Philip Staley, commissioner.

——-

The annual A Grammar school commencement was held in the high school last evening. There was a large crowd present. There were 25 members in the class and on accounts of its size only eight were on the program. These included Frank Sollenbereger, Helen Graham, Paul Hoskins, Amelia Schneeberger, Grace Fitzgerald, Fred Counts, Mary Anderson, and Nathan Herzstam.

——-

A meeting was held last evening by a number of baseball enthusiasts for the purpose of organizing a baseball club in this city. The first game will probably be played with Troy on Decoration Day

100 Years ago

May 24, 1924

Exercises for the 53rd annual commencement at Sidney High school opened in the high school auditorium Sunday evening with the baccalaureate address by Dr. Otto Mees, of Capital university, Columbus. Assisting with the program were Rev. R. Wobus, Rev. E.H. Roberts, and Rev. Henry Cohagen.

——-

F.E. Milligan was low bidder on the contract for the paving of the Sidney-Bellefontaine road from Sidney to Port Jefferson. The Milligan bid was $88,113 for reinforced concrete and $107,754 for Kentucky rock asphalt.

75 Years ago

May 24, 1949

“We have to establish good self- government at home,” Charles P. Taft, Cincinnati lawyer and city councilman, told an audience at the annual Civic Association dinner held last evening at the Holy Angels school. Noting that “local governments stumble along giving us poor and inadequate services for our tax dollar,” Taft said welfare problems essentially should be solved at the grass roots level.

50 Years ago

May 24, 1974

Citizens Baughman National Bank President Lowell Fowble yesterday accepted $33.05 in pennies from Sidney’s “Coin World” staffers Dawn Billing and Tom DeLorey. They are first in Shelby County to take part in the Bureau of the Mint-Federal Reserve campaign to get the one-cent coins out of dresser drawers, shoe boxes and pickle jars and back into circulation.

——-

CHICKASAW – The first parade ever in the history of Chickasaw will be held in the village June 16 as part of a two-day festival. The festival will be sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Chickasaw Post 9019.

25 Years ago

May 24, 1999

ANNA – On May 18, a student recognition assembly at Anna High School resulted in many students being honored. Outstanding student awards for the 1998-99 school year were given to freshman Nathasha Zumberger, sophomore Kevin Locker, junior Laura Meyer and senior Emily Rickert. Also receiving awards were: The Ray Kroc Leadership Award, Shelly Preston; Army Reserve Scholar Athlete Award, Gina Hoying; and National Honor Society Honor Cords were presented to president Trisha Goens, vice-president Jen Hemmelgarn, secretary Shelly Preston, treasurer Jenica Gill and news reporter Emily Rickert. Honor Cords were also presented to second year members Angela Althauser, Kim Bertke, Kathy Brautigam, Kelly Buehler, Gina Hoying, Sarah Kipp, Chelsea Rhyan, Stephanie Wyen.

——-

Jackson Center has named former Ada High School coach Jon Cook as the man to replace Scott Elchert as the head boys basketball coach at the school. Superintendent Jerry Harmon made the announcement, and is excited about Cook joining the school staff. “The first thing that comes across about Jon is that he’s very enthusiastic and highly motivated,” said Harmon. “And he’s got a lot of experience for as young as he is (27). He spent five years under two head coaches at Ohio Northern, and they both gave him tremendous recommendations. We’re excited to have him, and we chose him from a list of very high-quality candidates for the job.” Cook replaces Elchert, who is leaving the school to return to his hometown, and alma mater, of Upper Sandusky. Elchert was presented an honorary Jackson Center letter at Tuesday night’s spring sports awards night for his 10 years of service to the school.

