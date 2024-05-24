Local blood drives planned

SIDNEY — Donate to help the summer blood supply at get a chance to win Bengals vs. Browns tickets during three blood drives planned in Shelby County for the first part of June.

The Ron & Nita’s community blood drive will be held Saturday, June 8, from 9 a.m. to noon at 134 S. Main St., Sidney.

The Sidney Apostolic Temple community blood drive will be held Thursday, June 6, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 210 S. Pomeroy Ave.

The Jackson Center Sons of American Legion community blood drive will be held Tuesday, June 4, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 627 E College St., Jackson Center.

The blood drives will include a cookout and a donor raffle to win a pair of athletic shoes.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” T-shirt and will be automatically entered in a drawing to win a pair of tickets to the Bengals vs. Browns game at Paycor Stadium.

June launches the summer travel season, a challenging time for Solvita to register the 350 donors needed every day to supply area hospitals. Remember to donate or to reschedule a missed donation as soon as possible.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.