Trine University students complete degrees

ANGOLA, Ind. — Trine University students completed degrees at the end of the Spring 2024 semester.

Area students who completed their degrees were:

Taylor Noll of Anna, earning a degree in Marketing and Management, and Master of Science in Business Analytics.

Andrea Rodeheffer of Minster, earning a degree in Design Engineering Technology and Master of Science in Engineering Management.

