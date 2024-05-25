Out of the past: May 25

125 Years ago

May 25, 1899

The 27th annual commencement of the Sidney High School was held in the Odd Fellows hall last evening. Presentation of diplomas was made by Carl N. Sharp, principal, to 16 graduates: Lawrence B. Anderson, Harry Rebstock, Lena Herzstam, Elizabeth Ley, Jessilyn Rice, Ora Nutt, Bessie S. Noland, Arthur Silver, Ralph W. Graham, Cora Smith, Frances M. Waucop, Ida Jones, Paul Patton, Harley Hodge, Edna Anderson and Victor Dill. After commencement, members of the graduating class, teachers in the high school and board of education were given a reception by the Junior class at the home of Judge Harrison Wilson on North Walnut avenue. Music was furnished by Worrell’s orchestra.

Ben Burrows has moved his fish and oyster house to the south side of the square.

100 Years ago

May 25, 1924

At the meeting of city council last evening two members of that body reconsidered their action in voting “no” on the daylight saving proposition at the previous meeting and went on record in favor of the proposal. The vote was five to one in favor, with one member, who had voted “no,” absent from the meeting. In casting the only “no” vote, Councilman Baker declared it was a matter for the people to decide at an election, not council.

Arrangements have been completed by officers and committees of Temperance Lodge, No. 73, F.&A.M. for formal dedication of the new lodge hall, located on the third floor of the Thompson building, at the corner of North Ohio avenue and Poplar street.

75 Years ago

May 24, 1949

Judge Huber A. Beery was reelected chairman of the Shelby county chapter of the American Red Cross last evening. Serving with Beery will be H.E. Roth, Jr., 1st vice president; George Gagoudy, 2nd vice president; Wallace Masteller, 3rd vice president; E.J. Garmhausen, 4th vice president; Eleanor Ross, 5th vice president; Mrs. Forest Weller, secretary; and Miss June Joslin, treasurer.

Everything is ready for Sidney’s annual Memorial Day observance and parade, starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday. Wilfred Olding is chair- man of the planning committee. Grand marshal will be William Zorn, and section marshals Jack Hewitt, Wallace Masteller and Wilbur Slonkosky.

50 Years ago

May 25, 1974

More than a few local residents were nursing sunburns and sore muscles today in the wake of the summer season’s first real invitation for play – the Memorial Day weekend.

For 30 years, Randall Arnold has followed the trade of broom-making in the Sidney area. For a number of years he was located on Brooklyn Avenue and recently moved to the Sidney-Plattsville Road. Arnold points out the loyalty of some of the shops in the area, including Copeland Corp., Wagner Manufacturing, Gartland-Haswell and Sidney Tannery, in purchasing his brooms.

25 Years ago

May 25, 1999

Two seniors from Anna and Botkins were the county recipients of the George W. Hathaway Family Agricultural Scholarship. Trisha Barhorst of Anna High School and Patrick Ellinger of Botkins High School were awarded $1,500 scholarships, according to Mary Lou Holly, superintendent of the Shelby County Educational Service Center. Owen H. and Mary Pogue established the fund in 1977, in memory of the Hathaway family. The family had been farmers for over 100 years along Hathaway Road, south of Sidney, in Washington Township. The scholarship is for seniors who participate in a high school agricultural program with plans to study agriculture at the college

BOTKINS – The Botkins Board of Education on Monday gave Superintendent Connie Schneider permission to accept bids for facilities repair. First, the Ohio Department of Education has to give its nod to the bids, which totaled $227,144, Schneider said. The school will be using an Ohio School Facilities Emergency Repair Grant, she said. Renovations will be made in the old gymnasium locker room and junior high restrooms. An elevator to the mezzanine in the new gymnasium will be installed. Work is slated for the summer break.

