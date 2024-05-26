Great Sidney’s Farmer’s Market returns

The Great Downtown Sidney Farmer’s Market began Saturday in downtown Sidney and will run each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon until mid-October.
The first day for the farmer’s market also coincided with the Spring Street Fair; the hours for opening day were extended until 2 p.m.
The event attracts hundreds of people and takes up four blocks surrounding the Courthouse Square in downtown Sidney. Vendors came from far and wide to sell a variety of goods, from freeze-dried food to candles, to home décor. A Kids Zone was set up on every corner to provide children with fun activities, such as face painting and a bounce house.
Musicians and dancers performed. On Court Street, food trucks offered a variety of food, from hot dogs to tacos.
For more information and to see a map of each week’s vendors, visit the farmer’s market Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sidneyfarmersmarketoh.