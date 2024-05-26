Great Sidney’s Farmer’s Market returns

Emma McClain, left, of Sidney, and Haley Rogers, of Jackson Center, walk away with plants that they purchased on Saturday at the Great Downtown Sidney Farmer’s Market and Spring Street Fair on the Courthouse Square. It was the opening day for the farmer’s market. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Dwayne Hall, left, looks at produce for sale as cashier Ruth Kindig, both of Sidney, watches. The produce was being sold at a Crossway Farms stand. Hall was attending the Great Downtown Sidney Farmer’s Market on Saturday at the Courthouse Square. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Muleskinner Band members Bill Purk, left, of Urbana, and Tom Patrick, of Sidney, perform during Great Downtown Sidney Farmer’s Market and Spring Street Fair on Saturday on the Courthouse Square. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Breanna Kittel, center, high-fives Darren the DARE Lion as her son Mathias Kittel, all of Sidney, watches during Great Downtown Sidney Farmer’s Market and Spring Street Fair on Saturday on the Courthouse Square. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

The Great Downtown Sidney Farmer’s Market began Saturday in downtown Sidney and will run each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon until mid-October.

The first day for the farmer’s market also coincided with the Spring Street Fair; the hours for opening day were extended until 2 p.m.

The event attracts hundreds of people and takes up four blocks surrounding the Courthouse Square in downtown Sidney. Vendors came from far and wide to sell a variety of goods, from freeze-dried food to candles, to home décor. A Kids Zone was set up on every corner to provide children with fun activities, such as face painting and a bounce house.

Musicians and dancers performed. On Court Street, food trucks offered a variety of food, from hot dogs to tacos.

For more information and to see a map of each week’s vendors, visit the farmer’s market Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sidneyfarmersmarketoh.