Mama J’s in Jackson Center now serving ice cream

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — After receiving multiple requests from customers, Mama J’s Pizza has decided to expand its menu to include ice cream in a mobile cart outside Mama J’s Pizza in Jackson Center.

Hollie Johnson, aka Mama J, already has experience serving ice cream, as she currently does in her primary location in Uniopolis. The brand she is going to be serving is Perry’s Ice Cream, which she serves in Uniopolis as well.

The mobile cart won’t have soft serve, but it is available in Uniopolis. Along with ice cream, there will be various food options sold out of the cart. This includes hot dogs, Bosco sticks, sandwiches, and nachos.

The soft opening occurred over Memorial Day weekend. There are not the set hours of operations at this time; she said she is trying out the idea and fine-tuning the schedule.

The official hours will be posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077919776361. Since the cart is mobile, she plans on bringing it to events, which will also be listed on her Facebook page. She does plan to have the cart open all summer and into October.

“As long as it is warm, we will be open for business,” Johnson said.