Let yourself go:

ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market, every Saturday starting May 25, from 8 a.m.-noon at the courtsquare in downtown Sidney.

• Piqua Community Farmer’s Market, Thursdays, May 23 to Sept. 26, 4-6 p.m. in front of the Piqua Public Library.

• Miami County Locally Grown Virtual Farmer’s Market, pickup in Troy, Order online and pick up on Tuesdays. For information, visit https://openfoodnetwork.net/miami-county-locally-grown/shop#/home_panel.

• Cherry Street Local Farmer’s Market, Troy, every Saturday 9 a.m.0noon from June 8-Sept. 28. Located in the parking lot on South Cherry Street.

• Wapakoneta Farmers Market, every Saturday through October, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., parking lot across from the Auglaize County Courthouse.

• The American Revolution Experience’s traveling exhibit will be at Garst Museum, 205 N. Broadway, Greenville, through May 29. The exhibit is the inaugural event for the Darke County America 250! celebration that will continue through 2026. Garst Museum and Fort GreeneVille Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) have teamed up to bring this event to Greenville.

• The Piqua Center is hosting a Second Saturday Event each month. Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The event will feature crafts, direct sales, antiques, and flea market. Free admission. For vendor info contact Cheryl at 937-418-0347. Thirty or more vendors are expected. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Miami Valley Veterans Museum.

• The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host a floral exhibit — Flower Power: Flora in Fashion — through June 30. A garden party will be held on Wednesday, June 5, from 1-3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy.

• Summer Camps at Brukner Nature Center registration is open. Camps are for students entering kindergarten through fifth grade this fall. Camps will run from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Dress for the weather as campers will spend a large amount of time outside. “Strive to Survive” camp will run from July 8 – 12 or choose July 15 – 19. “Wild Like Me” camp will run from July 29 – Aug. 2 or choose Aug. 5–9. Cost for each summer camp is $75 prt child for BNC Members and $100 prt child for nonmembers. Email [email protected] or call Monday – Friday at 937-698-6493 to pre-register a child

• Brukner Nature Center’s Stillwater Adventure River Float registration is open. Brukner Nature Center has a unique river float opportunity for kids entering grades sixth-12th. Space is still available for the Stillwater Adventure River Float on Tuesday, July 16. The program will run from 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Maximum of eight kids each day. Cost is just $30 per child for BNC Members or $40 per child for nonmembers (lunch is provided). Email [email protected] or call Monday – Friday at 937-698-6493 to pre-register a child.

• Brukner Nature Center’s PEEP summer session registration undeway. There are still limited spots available for both of the summer sessions. Summer Session 1 is June 3 – July 12 and Summer Session 2 is July 22 – Aug. 30. Come join the PEEP class in exploring the great outdoors this summer – this is a drop-off program. Class sizes are limited to 10 children. Classes last 1.5 hours of mostly outdoor activity. PEEP is geared specifically for children ages 3 – 5 years old, who are potty-trained (no pull-ups) and not attending kindergarten (or being homeschooled for kindergarten) this fall. Classes are offered Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday mornings from 9:30 – 11 a.m. and Thursday afternoon from 1 – 2:30 p.m. Cost for each PEEP Summer Session is just $55 per child for BNC Members and $75 per child for nonmembers. To pre-register, call on Monday, April 29 at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]. Provide the child’s name, age, birthdate and phone number. Also, list top three choices for class day and time and wait for an email to confirm the child is pre-registered and which day they will be attending. Payment guidelines will be provided in email.

• Brukner Nature Center Spring Art Exhibit runs through June 16. Exhibit features the artwork of Faith Ritchie. Her art will be on sale in the Heidelberg Auditorium through June 16. Thanks to the generosity of the artists, 25% of each sale is donated to support BNC’s mission of wildlife conservation!

• Brukner Nature Center’s featured monthly vendor is Forever Reclaimed, owned by Jessica and Travis Utz. They create home/office decor, custromized floral arrangements and wedding florals. Their webiste is www.ForeverReclaimed.com. Their arrangements are on display at the nature center and are for sale through the month of June. Members receive a 10% discount.

FRIDAY, MAY 31

• Wapakoneta Party in the Park Summer Concert series, featuring The Staples, 7-10:30 p.m., at Heritage Park in downtown Wapakoneta, along the Auglaize River.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

• Dr. Cassie Barlow will be the guest speaker at the 9 a.m. meeting of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy. She will discuss the roles of parents and grandparents in the success of their children/grandchildren and the ways in which they can carry out those roles. Coffee and doughnuts will be served to all veterans and guests starting at 8:30 a.m.