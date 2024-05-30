Business Spotlight: Spectrum Tattoo offers tattoos, piercings

Spectrum Tattoo artists, from left to right, Ray Earls, Ray Shaver and Jarvis Plotner pose for a photo recently at Spectrum Tattoo on E. Poplar Street. Megan Lewis | Sidney Daily News

Spectrum Tattoo was opened by Paul Hayden in 1994. After moving around the Courthouse Square in Sidney, the business settled on E. Poplar Street in July 2022.

Hayden said all the employees there come from a strong art background, making them skilled enough to make high-quality pieces at fair prices. Clients can schedule an appointment in person or walk in.

If interested in getting inked, the shop is open on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m. It is closed on Monday and Wednesday. They ask that clients come in relaxed and calm with a valid ID if 18 years or older. If under 18, clients must be accompanied by a parent with valid ID.

Spectrum Tattoo also provide piercings that follow the same rules as getting a tattoo.