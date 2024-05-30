Out of the past: May 30

125 Years ago

May 30, 1899

About 30 persons, members of the Presbyterian congregation, took a bicycle ride last evening. They met at the church parsonage about 7 o’clock. After riding about the city they went to the homes of James McCracken and H.C. Carey on Sulphur Heights.

——-

Hall’s ice cream parlor on South Ohio avenue south of the Robertson building will be opened for the first time this evening.

100 Years ago

May 30, 1924

An organization to be known as the Sidney Athletic Association is being organized by a number of persons in the city. The object is the promotion of ball games and all kinds of athletic events in the city.

——-

The lodge room of the Masons of Sidney is now located on the third floor of the Thompson building, all the paraphernalia, furniture, fixtures, etc. having been moved to the new quarters last evening. The Sidney Masons had occupied the old quarters in the Taylor building for over 40 years. The building was recently sold to the local council of the Knights of Columbus.

75 Years ago

May 30, 1949

A holiday atmosphere is reported building up in Berlin, where the long and costly blockade of the city ends officially at midnight, promising a normal life to millions who for almost a year have been kept alive by the Anglo-American airlift.

——-

Mrs. Anton Riefstahl was named president of the local chapter of the American Association of University Women last evening. Also elected were Mrs. J. Oliver Amos, vice president; Miss Jean Flaugher, recording secretary; Mrs. Helmer Bengston, corresponding secretary; and Mrs. C.W. Pickering, treasurer

50 Years ago

May 30, 1974

Esta Opperman, R.R. 1, Botkins, was the first one over the new bridge constructed on Lock Two Road, south of Botkins, Opperman requested the honor since he watched the bridge work being done and has lived directly west of it for about 40 years. The Loramie Creek, which the bridge spans, runs through his property

——-

Twenty-five people attended the diabetic clinic which opened last night at Wilson Memorial hospital. Miss Lola Heintz was the instructor and was assisted by Mrs. Lucille Jenkins, dietitian at the hospital..

25 Years ago

May 30, 1999

Andrea Brizzi, daughter of Dawn Hedger and Ron Brizzi, both of Sidney, has been named a U.S. National Award winner in science. Brizzi, who attends Sidney High School, was nominated for this national award by Donna Werts, a teacher at the school. Her name will appear in the U.S. Achievement Academy Official Yearbook, a national publication. The academy selects USAA winners upon the exclusive recommendation of teachers, coaches, counselors, and other qualified sponsors and upon the standards of selection set forth by the academy. The criteria for selection are a student’s academic performance, interest and aptitude, leadership qualities, responsibility, enthusiasm, motivation to learn and improve, citizen- ship, attitude and cooperative spirit, dependability, and recommendation from a teacher or director.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.