‘Putt Around’ returning to downtown Sidney next weekend

SIDNEY — Downtown Sidney is teeing up for one of the most enjoyable events of the summer.

Sidney Alive is hosting the Downtown Putt Around and Golf Cart Rally next Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The organization says the mini-golf extravaganza promises “good times as par as the eye can see.”

Local businesses will be creating their own unique putting greens, creating a sprawling mini-golf course right through the heart of downtown. This event encourages putters to interact with local businesses, their staff, and the diverse goods and services our community has to offer.

Sidney Alive is also excited to host a golf cart rally that day, with carts decorated and parked around the Courthouse Square by noon and judging at 2 p.m. There will be prizes for the top three teams and carts.

Event highlights include:

• Team play: Register your team of four for $100 and navigate through the creatively designed putting greens at each business. It’s a course where every stop brings a new surprise and a chance to score a hole-in-one with local deals.

• Prizes on par: The top three teams and carts will not just walk away with bragging rights, but also prizes.

• Community engagement: More than just a game, this is an opportunity to support and discover the best of downtown Sidney, making it a perfect outing for families, friends, and anyone keen to support local businesses.

Registration is now open. Visit sidneyalive.org/events for more information or to register your team and/or cart.

Sidney Alive thanks the City of Sidney, Copeland, Honda, and its other year-long sponsors for helping put the event on.