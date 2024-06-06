Basil’s in Troy closes for several months due to fire

By Sheryl Roadcap

TROY — Damages sustained during a fire on May 28 at Basil’s on Market in downtown Troy has caused the restaurant to close for the next several months for repairs.

Firefighters responded to 18 N. Market St. on a report of a fire at 1 p.m. on May 28 after dispatchers received a call of smoke coming out of a manhole, said Troy assistant fire chief Dan Pemberton.

The cause of the fire has been determined to have come from an exhaust fan in the basement of the building, which overheated and caught fire. The fan then fell down, Pemberton said, and caught other materials on the floor on fire.

The fire occurred during lunch time when many people were in the building.

“Everyone was out of Basil’s and people were actively being evacuated at the businesses next to it,” Pemberton said of when first responders arrived.

It took firefighters around 30 minutes to extinguish the fire, Pemberton said.

Basil’s, owned by TVAJ LLC, is the only business displaced. The unit above the restaurant was not effected, as no smoke extended up into the upper unit of the building, Pemberton said.

The total loss amount has been estimated at $25,000. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Basil’s on Market’s commented on Facebook about the fire with the following: “By now most of you know Basil’s caught fire last Tuesday and sustained damages. Sadly we will be closed for several months. Thank you for the overwhelming support of guests and community. See you soon.”