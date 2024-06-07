Couple to celebrate 65th anniversary

SIDNEY — Floyd and MaryLou Yinger, of Sidney, will celebrate their 65th anniversary on June 26.

The former MaryLou Barhorst and Floyd Yinger were united in marriage on June 26, 1959, during a 7:30 p.m. ceremony at St. Marys Catholic Church, Piqua. It was a sunny and beautiful day for the ceremony.

Witnesses for the ceremony were Marilyn Bayshore and Waldo Yinger.

The bride’s brother introduced the couple to one another.

MaryLou is the daughter of Edwin and Josephine Barhorst, of Lockington. Floyd is the son of George and Florence Yinger, of Sidney.

They are the parents of two children, Lori Richards, of Granville, and Tim Yinger, of Sidney. They have eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Floyd is retired from the Ford Motor Company. MaryLou retired from the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. They enjoy photography and camping. MaryLou enjoys flower gardening, while Floyd enjoys toy tractor collecting.

An open house is planned for June 23 from 1-4 p.m. at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, 304 S. West Ave.