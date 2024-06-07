Shelby County Animal Shelter holding multiple fundraisers this month

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

Throughout June, the Shelby County Animal Shelter will have a variety of fundraisers going on.

On Saturaday, they will be hosting their monthly can drive for canines and felines. They will also be collecting scrap aluminum at this time as well. The drive will be from 9 to 11 am.

On June 13, the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation will be hosting a bourbon tasting and dinner at The Bridge in downtown Sidney. The patio will open at 6 p.m., with dinner being served at 6:30. Registration is required on the website at https://helpshelbycountyanimals.com/fundraisers/scarfs-bourbon-tasting-dinner-at-the-bridge/. It will cost $75 a person.

For the rest of the year, they will be having two fundraisers. One will be Operation Shelter Supplies. On the website at https://helpshelbycountyanimals.com/fundraisers/operation-shelter-supplies/is a list of much-needed supplies the shelter will be accepting as donations. They also have a link to their Amazon Wishlist there. All items bought on Amazon are shipped directly to the shelter.

Lastly, Dimes For Dogs will be collecting monetary donations. To donate, look for the dog house banks at various businesses throughout Upper Miami Valley. For a list of participating businesses, visit https://helpshelbycountyanimals.com/fundraisers/dimes-for-dogs/.