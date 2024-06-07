Photo: Goffenas’ new Ashley Furniture store opens in Troy

Members of the Goffena family and city of Troy officials, as well the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce and its ambassadors, celebrate cutting the ribbon on the new Ashley Furniture store at 1831 Towne Park Drive, Troy, on Thursday. The grand opening will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday with food trucks, ice cream and giveaways. The regular hours will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Matt Goffena and his sons, Drew and Evan, are the fourth generation owners of the family furniture business that includes stores in Sidney, Dayton and Lima as well as the Troy location.

Kathleen Leese | AIM Media Midwest