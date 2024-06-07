MARIA STEIN — The Maria Stein Shrine of Holy Relics’ 14th Annual Art Show will be held from June 21 through July 6. Over 80 pieces will be displayed on the third floor in the Upper Room. See works from artists, including many available for purchase. While you’re there, cast your vote for your favorite piece for the People’s Choice Award.

Media categories include painting (oils and acrylics, water media, watercolor and aquatic medium), drawing (graphite, charcoal, colored pencil, pastels, and pen/ink), and three dimensional (glass works, ceramics, and sculpture in the round or relief format).