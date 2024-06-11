Out of the past: June 11

125 Years

June 11, 1899

Mrs. J.O. Amos and Miss Delia Amos were “at home” to a number of their friends last Saturday afternoon, in honor of Miss Clara Amos, who has recently returned from a two-year sojourn in Berlin, Germany, studying music. Graphophone music was furnished during the entire afternoon.

Attend the lawn fete at the residence of Thos. Hickey Wednesday evening, June 14. Music by the Reed band and Regal orchestra.

100 Years

June 11, 1924

The following articles are being placed in the tin box in the cornerstone of the Dorothy Love Presbyterian home. The Herald and Presbytery of the date of April 12, 1922, the first church paper which had an account of the establishment of the home. The Herald and Presbytery of the date of June 11, 1924. Two copies of the Sidney Daily News, one of March 25, 1924, telling the story of the breaking of the ground for the home. One copy of the Sidney Journal. One copy of the Ohio State Journal. One copy of the Dayton Daily News. Two descriptive pamphlets on the origin and progress of the home. A Bible contributed by Miss Elizabeth Russell. An American flag.

The Grace Evangelical Lutheran congregation at Jackson Center has completed its new church building and the dedication will take place on Sunday, June 15th.

Dr. A.J. Throckmorton, of Sidney, is attending the G.A.R. Encampment because he never misses one. Dr. Throckmorton was a member of Co. G 156th Ohio. The encampment is in Warren.

75 Years

June 11, 1949

A traffic safety check program will be conducted in Sidney again this year during July through the Cooperation of Ohio police chiefs and the state highway patrol. Windshield stickers will be issued all to vehicles which pass the check. Nevergall Motors Sales, 117 West Court Street, is cooperating in this year’s check.

Stanley Brandenburg is the new president of the Sidney high school alumni association. Griffis Jenkins was elected Vice-president, Mrs. Alice Robinson, secretary, and Mrs. Norbert Strosnider, treasurer.

50 Years

June 11, 1974

Mrs. Mary Kreglow, director of nursing at Wilson Memorial, and Miss Lola Heintz, nursing office supervisor, helped hospital administrator Robert Severn present a floral arrangement and 20-year service award to Mrs. Mittie Helman on June 3. Mrs. Helman is the emergency room head nurse.

25 Years

June 11, 1999

PIQUA – Upper Valley Joint Vocational School students who came to school every day all year were eligible to win a car or other prizes donated by local businesses. The drawing was held at the JVS Applied Technology Center recently. The keys and title to a 1989 Oldsmobile Cutlass were awarded to Riki Tinkham of Bradford. The car was donated by Paul Sherry Chevrolet of Piqua.

The newly formed Masters Swim Team brought home the second place trophy from the “Ohio Splash” held at Ohio State University. This is their first season of competitive events. First place winners were Allison Volk in the 30 to 38 women’s group, Alan Hale and Kathryn Lukey in the 60 to 64 age group, and Barbara Echeman in the 65 to 69 age division.

