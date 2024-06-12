Out of the past: June 12

125 Years

June 12, 1899

The saloon keepers of Sidney are having a grand picnic at the Steinle club house down the canal this afternoon. They sailed from the swinging bridge at 1 o’clock this afternoon in the pleasure boat, Dongola, accompanied by the Dutch band.

——-

At the meeting of the Board of Education last evening, Miss Abigail Simpson, of Columbus, was elected assistant principal to Sidney high school. The salary was placed at $600.

100 Years

June 12, 1924

The laying of the cornerstone of the Dorothy Love Presbyterian Home northwest of Sidney this afternoon was held despite the rain, there being a large crown in attendance. Governor Donahey and party left Sidney for the home farm at 4:15 after the rain. Miss Elizabeth R. Russell, occupied a prominent place on the platform. She is the only surviving member of the family of benefactors of the homes and donors of the site of 294 acres, comprising the plot upon which they are being erected. She handled the first trowel of mortar.

——-

Judge H.T. Mathers of this city has filed his petition as candidate for the democratic nomination for Congress, Fourth Congressional District.

——-

Miss Grace Woodruff and Mr. Lawrence Sherman will give a concert July 7 for the benefit of the Business Girls Association. One request has already come in that Sherman again sing “I Love a Little Cottage.” He sang this selection at the Music and Art concert which was given in the M.E. church during the winter.

75 Years

June 12, 1949

Elwood G. Young, two-year commander of Sidney’s American Legion post, is the new vice commander of the Legion’s second Ohio district.

——-

A memorial to Mrs. Annie Immel Amos in the form of remodeling the second floor of the Sunday school building at the First Presbyterian church to make an enlarged youth center there was announced to the congregation Sunday morning by Rev. John W. Meister of behalf of the donor, E.C. Amos, publisher of the Sidney Daily News.

50 Years

June 12, 1974

The Day’s Inn Motel in the city’s west end opened for business Wednesday and the Tasty World Junior Restaurant will open in about a week. The restaurant which sits 64 people will feature pancakes during the morning hours. Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, the restaurant will also have hamburgers, sandwiches, steaks and other family style meals.

25 Years

June 12, 1999

Director Beca Kilburn has announced that Sock and Buskin Community Theatre will hold auditions for “Mother Goose, Inc.” The summer youth production will be held July 23 and 24.

——-

LOS ANGELES – Actor DeForest Kelley, who as crusty Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy on “Star Trek” brought a country flavor to outer space, died Friday. He was 79.

