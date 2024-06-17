First Civic Band performance of season set for Friday

The Sidney Civic Band performs on the Courthouse Square on June 16, 2023. The band's first concert of the summer is scheduled for Friday at Connection Point Church of God. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The sounds of summer are back for a new season.

The six-week Friday night concert series presented by the Sidney Civic Band will start at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Due to the hot temperatures in the forecast, the concert will be held at Connection Point Church of God. Weather permitting, concerts are held on the Courthouse Square.

To open the season, conductor Kathy McIntosh will lead the Civic Band in a pops concert titled “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me.”

The concert will feature a variety of music from many well-known rock and roll bands. Selections include “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (The Beatles),” “Rock, Roll and Remember (A Salute to Dick Clark),” “Africa (by Toto),” and “Van Morrison in Concert.”

Other featured artists include The Mamas and the Papas, Chicago, Elton John, Michael Jackson, and Queen.

For weather updates throughout the season, check the band’s Facebook page.