Workforce Partnership of Shelby County awards scholarships

SIDNEY — Workforce Partnership of Shelby County has announced the recipients of its 2024 technical certificate and college-bound Career Launch Scholarships.

These scholarships reflect WP’s commitment to supporting local graduates as they embark on their professional journeys, with the hope that they will return to the region to begin their careers.

The scholarship recipients were selected based on criteria that included enrollment in a high school district within Shelby County and pursuit of a certificate or degree in a career field aligned with at least one of WP’s industry partners. These $1,000 scholarships have been made possible through the generous funding provided by the Ohio Industry Sector Partnership grant. The ISP grant acknowledges workforce development organizations led by business leaders within a shared market region, which collaborate with education, economic development, and community organizations to address pertinent workforce challenges.

The 2024 scholarship recipients are as follows:

• Riley Barhorst, a 2024 graduate of Jackson Center High School, who will pursue the Radiology Tech program at Rhodes State Community College.

• Eva Goubeaux, a 2024 graduate of Russia High School, who will study the Manufacturing Engineer program at Rhodes State Community College.

• Mason Hughes, a 2024 graduate of Anna High School, who will enroll in the Welding program at Hobart Welding Technical Institute.

• Nolan Merickel, a 2023 scholarship recipient and second-year student at the University of Northwestern Ohio, pursuing studies in Heavy Diesel Mechanics.

• Marcus Berger, a 2024 graduate of Fairlawn High School, who will pursue Computer Engineering at the University of Cincinnati.

• Jonathan Valentine, a 2024 graduate of Anna High School, who will study Sports Sciences: Sports Medicine at Wright State University.

In addition to the Career Launch scholarships, Workforce Partnership collaborated with Upper Valley Career Center and Midwest Regional Service Center to obtain an Ohio Department of Education grant that provides after-school and summer training for students. As a result, 30 scholarships have been awarded this year for State Tested Nurse Aide certifications.

Each scholarship is valued at $900 and includes course tuition costs, state exam fee, scrubs, and a gas incentive card upon completion. An STNA certification serves as the foundation for a nursing career and can be advantageous for individuals venturing into other healthcare paths. Those certified can commence work in entry-level healthcare positions, gaining exposure to the field and the chance to earn simultaneously.

The 2024 student recipients include Hanna Cavanaugh, Daria Lee, Evelyn Johnston, Iris Canan, Madison Kipp, Rhyanna Reese, Miley Heffelfinger, Sarah Burkhardt, Kaira Bilbrey, and Alanah Solorzano. WP also recognizes Luke Courtad, Cynthia Davidson, Isabel Flores, Kyleigh Houchin, Haley Proffitt, Ja’Nai Saylor, Raylie Sterling, Gabriella Pisano, Rachael Janson, and Tionia Gross-Morrison. Additionally, WP celebrates the achievements of Tanner Black, Nevaeh Davis, Tameya Keeran, Alexis Walters, Shamirrah Gheen, Kaylee Wilson, Madison Young, Natalie Hemmert, Grace Voskuhl, and Alex Lee.

“Workforce Partnership fosters collaboration between industry and education to strategically advance workforce development and local career exploration for students,” executive director Deb McDermott said. “We aim to cultivate homegrown talent, encouraging graduates to return to Shelby County to pursue rewarding careers.”

Workforce Partnership represents 50 private industry companies and is dedicated to preparing the emerging workforce to meet local job demands. For more information about Workforce Partnership, please visit www.workforcepartner.com.