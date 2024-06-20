SIDNEY— Get ready to swing into summer fun with the Downtown Putt Around and Golf Cart Rally! Sidney Alive has made some changes to open it up for more people to join in on the action. The event has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 20.

The organization is thrilled to announce that the registration fee for a team of four has been reduced to $60. Teams can putt their way through downtown Sidney in what Sidney Alive says is their most creative and entertaining mini-golf holes, all while supporting the local businesses.

There are cash prizes, and the DORA boundary will be in effect.

Sidney Alive says Downtown Putt Around and Golf Cart Rally is the perfect way to spend a summer Saturday. They say you won’t want to miss this tee-rific event!

Each putting green is hosted by a local business and is fit for all ages.

You can gather a team and register today at sidneyalive.org/events.