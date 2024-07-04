Lincoln Electric blood drive set for July 15

FORT LORAMIE — A blood drive is scheduled to take place from 9 to 11 a.m. at Lincoln Electric on South Main Street on July 15.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Beginning July 1, everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” beach towel and will be automatically entered in the drawing for two tickets to Taylor Swift’s Nov. 3 show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.