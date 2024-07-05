City record: Monday to Thursday

JULY 1

-1:44 p.m.: complaint. Gladys M. Davis, 33, of Piqua, was arrested for possession of drugs.

-1:44 p.m.: complaint. Bryon L. Jones, 39, of Piqua, was arrested for possession of drugs.

-2:01 p.m.: complaint. Athea M. Welch, 41, of Sidney, was arrested for possession of drugs.

JULY 2

-9:00 a.m.: complaint. Tracis N. Trautzsch, 33, of Minster, was arrested for theft without consent.

-12:41 p.m.: crash. Christina R. Curl, 54, of Sidney, was turning into a driveway while traveling northeast on Fair Road. Ralph Christophe, 23, of Lima, was traveling southwest on Fair Road. The two cars struck each other as Curl was making the turn.

-5:57 p.m.: crash. Logan M. Shaw, 18, of Sidney, was driving on East Parkwood Street, through the intersection of East Parkwood Street and North Main Street. Sharon J. Munson, 69, of Sidney, was at the stop sign at that intersection and turned into Shaw, striking the rear end of her car.

–6:05 p.m.: warrant. Ryan R. Rutledge, 29, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

–9:00 p.m.: court summons/citation. Amy L. Holthaus, 48, of Sidney, was arrested for theft.

-9:46 p.m.: warrant. Johnathan S. Farmer, 22, of Sidney, was arrested for failing to comply with an order from a police officer.

JULY 3

-10:32 a.m.: crime in progress. Christian J. Martin, 31, was arrested for criminal trespass.

-12:21 p.m.: crash. Rodney W. Krites, 58, of Sidney, was exiting the parking lot in front of the Great Clips as Julian Elsner, 10, of Minster, was walking through the parking lot with his mother. Krites struck Elsner, but there were no serious injuries.

-1:50 p.m.: crime in progress. Johnathan R. Blythe, 42, at large, was arrested for theft without consent.

–3:45 p.m.: warrant. Kenny L. Demarcus, 28, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:57 p.m.: crash. Melissa S. Morgan, 51, of Cridersville, was traveling southbound on South Ohio Avenue in the right lane. Michael D. Pope was traveling southbound on South Ohio Avenue in the left lane. Morgan attempted to change lanes and struck Pope, then she continued driving and struck the parked vehicle of Kristofer D. Bertsch, 33, of Sidney.

Compiled by Anna Edmiston.