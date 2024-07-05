Sidney Municipal Court: May 2024

SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of May 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Ariel D. Davis, 32, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension from prior DUI – dismissed, $138 fine.
Scott D. Morrow, 45, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Jeannett Sherrie Horn, 44, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension – FRA suspension, lighted lights required, seat belt violation – driver, and contempt, $155 fine.
Emily Louise Bender, 26, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Corey M. Gilbert, 33, of Hastings, Michigan, was charged with issuance of special permits, $130 fine.
Paul Burten Castle, 37, of Inez, Kentucky, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Justin Amelung, 38, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Samantha Rae Alexander, 32, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Darlene L. Packer, 58, of Sidney, was charged with motor vehicle stop lights, $136 fine.
Ashlie N. Ibarra, 37, of Saint Marys, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.
Travis W. Brown, 40, of Sidney, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.
Travis W. Brown, 40, of Sidney, was charged with parking more than 12 inches from curb, $91 fine.
Nicole R. Herron, 45, of Sidney, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.
Tarynn Van Natta, of Sidney, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.
Macey Elizabeth Schmit, 27, of Dublin, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Youngsun Joo, 45, of Plano, Texas, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Dushawn Burt, 32, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Sarah B. Doak, 39, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension – dismissed, $111 fine.
Aizik Wyatt Robeyzachariah, 19, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.
Alexus Alize Ramey, 28, of Miamisburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Tevin Lee Albert, 29, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Isaac E. McCord, 39, of Findlay, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jasmine S. James, 30, of Crestline, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Anthony James Falbo, 48, of Flint, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Michelle Auville, 44, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.
Terry L. Jefferson, 67, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Gary L. Boop, II, 52, of Huntsville, was charged with speeding – dismissed and driving under suspension – FRA suspension, $155 fine.
Wyatt Andrew Martin, 19, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.
William Charles Clemons, Jr., 61, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $117 fine.
Levi Allan Walker Hesser, 19, of Lima, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.
Justin Noelzira, 46, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.
Amanda Marie Wilt, 37, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Brian Patrick Malone, 53, of Piqua, was charged with headlights on motor vehicles, $136 fine.
Savic Ljubivoje, 55, of Saint Petersburg, Florida, was charged with lights on parked/stopped vehicle, $261 fine.
Jeremy L. Zwiebel, 37, of Saint Paris, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Brittany Lynn Venturella, 33, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Bridget A. Steed, 65, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Milpreet Singh, 22, of Valley Stream, New York, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Blake Alan Kizer, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Kouadio Christian Yannick Kouassi, 28, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.
Meghan Becker, 30, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.
Jeremy A. Davis, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Sabrina T. Duprey, 27, of Taylor, Michigan, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.
Michelle D. Stallard, 54, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Alyssa Marie Will, 22, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Judith Lynne Warren, 63, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Sonja A. Pauley, 46, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Bailey Leann Luthman, 24, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Dawn M. Fraley, 60, of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Michael J. Burd, 55, of Saint Marys, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.
Orlethiae Edith Edouard, 28, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspenstion/restrictions – dismissed, and obedience to traffic control devices – dismissed, $111 fine.
Brooke Lenora Niemeyer, 34, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Tyler David Haskin, 33, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Nolan Michael Fox, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Hidalgo Addiel Santos, 35, of Hialeah, Florida, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.