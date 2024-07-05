Sidney Municipal Court: May 2024

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of May 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Ariel D. Davis, 32, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension from prior DUI – dismissed, $138 fine.

Scott D. Morrow, 45, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Jeannett Sherrie Horn, 44, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension – FRA suspension, lighted lights required, seat belt violation – driver, and contempt, $155 fine.

Emily Louise Bender, 26, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Corey M. Gilbert, 33, of Hastings, Michigan, was charged with issuance of special permits, $130 fine.

Paul Burten Castle, 37, of Inez, Kentucky, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Justin Amelung, 38, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Samantha Rae Alexander, 32, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Darlene L. Packer, 58, of Sidney, was charged with motor vehicle stop lights, $136 fine.

Ashlie N. Ibarra, 37, of Saint Marys, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.

Travis W. Brown, 40, of Sidney, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.

Travis W. Brown, 40, of Sidney, was charged with parking more than 12 inches from curb, $91 fine.

Nicole R. Herron, 45, of Sidney, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.

Tarynn Van Natta, of Sidney, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.

Macey Elizabeth Schmit, 27, of Dublin, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Youngsun Joo, 45, of Plano, Texas, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dushawn Burt, 32, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sarah B. Doak, 39, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension – dismissed, $111 fine.

Aizik Wyatt Robeyzachariah, 19, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Alexus Alize Ramey, 28, of Miamisburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tevin Lee Albert, 29, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Isaac E. McCord, 39, of Findlay, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jasmine S. James, 30, of Crestline, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Anthony James Falbo, 48, of Flint, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michelle Auville, 44, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Terry L. Jefferson, 67, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gary L. Boop, II, 52, of Huntsville, was charged with speeding – dismissed and driving under suspension – FRA suspension, $155 fine.

Wyatt Andrew Martin, 19, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

William Charles Clemons, Jr., 61, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $117 fine.

Levi Allan Walker Hesser, 19, of Lima, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Justin Noelzira, 46, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Amanda Marie Wilt, 37, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Brian Patrick Malone, 53, of Piqua, was charged with headlights on motor vehicles, $136 fine.

Savic Ljubivoje, 55, of Saint Petersburg, Florida, was charged with lights on parked/stopped vehicle, $261 fine.

Jeremy L. Zwiebel, 37, of Saint Paris, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brittany Lynn Venturella, 33, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Bridget A. Steed, 65, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Milpreet Singh, 22, of Valley Stream, New York, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Blake Alan Kizer, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Kouadio Christian Yannick Kouassi, 28, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Meghan Becker, 30, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Jeremy A. Davis, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Sabrina T. Duprey, 27, of Taylor, Michigan, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Michelle D. Stallard, 54, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Alyssa Marie Will, 22, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Judith Lynne Warren, 63, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sonja A. Pauley, 46, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bailey Leann Luthman, 24, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dawn M. Fraley, 60, of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael J. Burd, 55, of Saint Marys, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Orlethiae Edith Edouard, 28, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspenstion/restrictions – dismissed, and obedience to traffic control devices – dismissed, $111 fine.

Brooke Lenora Niemeyer, 34, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tyler David Haskin, 33, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nolan Michael Fox, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Hidalgo Addiel Santos, 35, of Hialeah, Florida, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.