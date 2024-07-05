Photos: New Clark gas station opens

A new Clark gas station opened up at the intersection of Folkerth Avenue and West Michigan Street last Friday. The new gas station replaced one that had been built over 50 years ago. The new station has a beer cave, ATM, Ohio Lottery tickets, cappuccino, Latte and coffee machines. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News A new Clark gas station opened up at the intersection of Folkerth Avenue and West Michigan Street last Friday. The new gas station replaced one that had been built over 50 years ago. The new station has a beer cave, ATM, Ohio Lottery tickets, cappuccino, Latte and coffee machines. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News A new Clark gas station opened up at the intersection of Folkerth Avenue and West Michigan Street last Friday. The new gas station replaced one that had been built over 50 years ago. The new station has a beer cave, ATM, Ohio Lottery tickets, cappuccino, Latte and coffee machines. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News A new Clark gas station opened up at the intersection of Folkerth Avenue and West Michigan Street last Friday. The new gas station replaced one that had been built over 50 years ago. The new station has a beer cave in back. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A new Clark gas station opened up at the intersection of Folkerth Avenue and West Michigan Street last Friday. The new gas station replaced one that had been built over 50 years ago. The new station has a beer cave, ATM, Ohio Lottery tickets, cappuccino, Latte and coffee machines.

