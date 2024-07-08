Friday’s Civic Band concert is titled ‘SmorgasBAND’

The Sidney Civic Band returns to the Courthouse Square in downtown Sidney on Friday to feature all the sections of the band with their concert titled “SmorgasBAND!”

Conductor Kathy McIntosh will kick off the program with George Gershwin’s “Strike Up the Band.” The rest of the musical buffet will take listeners from the highest sounds to the lowest as the band features songs spotlighting woodwinds, brass, and percussion.

Beginning with “Flight of the Flutes” and ending with “Them Basses,” the concert will progress from the highest woodwind sounds to the deep tones of the low brass. In between there will be section features including “Clarinet Marmalade,” “Yakety Sax,” “Glory of the Trumpets,” and “Horn-A-Plenty,” and “Holiday for Trombones.

The last section to be featured will be the percussion with “And Then There Were Drums.” The concert will conclude with the traditional “God Bless America” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”

Concert time is 7 p.m. As always, there will be a Spot pie drawing. Audiences are reminded to bring a lawn chair.

In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held at the Connection Point Church of God. For weather updates, check the band’s Facebook page.