Sidney First Methodist welcomes new pastor

SIDNEY — Sidney First Methodist Church welcomed a new senior pastor on Sunday.

The Reverend Leland Carlson preaching his first sermon on Sunday. Immediately following the service, the congregation held a catered luncheon to welcome Pastor Lee and his wife, Michele Carlson, to Sidney First.

Carlson has relocated to Sidney after serving over 30 years in several Methodist churches in the upper New York area. His previous connection to the Midwest was in Wilmore, Kentucky, where he earned his Divinity degree at Asbury Theological Seminary, while Michele has ties to the western Pennsylvania area.

The Carlsons have a daughter, Samantha, who along with her husband and twin sons resides in Kentucky, and a son, Ben, located in the Washington D.C. area.

“While our local church has welcomed me to lead the congregation, we will remain focused on our vision and mission which is well defined,” Carlson said. “Michele and I are excited to be a part of the Sidney community and involved with a vibrant, growing church in west central Ohio. The Wesleyan-based theology, doctrine and discipline as well as the commitment to ‘worship passionately, love extravagantly, and witness boldly’ aligns well with my background and the impact Sidney First has had in the community for 200 years.”

In addition to Carlson, pastors Rev. Eileen Hix and Rev. Jane Madden will continue to serve as Elders for Sidney First Methodist. All three pastors are committed to continuing to lead the missions focused local congregation in welcoming all, developing disciples, and sharing Jesus Christ with the world.